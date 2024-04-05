Pokemon TCG pull rates from a haul of Scarlet & Violet 151 Booster Bundles prove why quantity doesn’t always equal quality

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – 151 has continued to be a popular set with nostalgic collectors, but as one player proved with their pulls from 4 Booster Bundles, the pull rates can be hit or miss.

When was the last time you pulled a great card from a Booster Bundle? Booster Boxes and Bundles are a lot of fun to rip into, but as one unlucky Pokemon TCG collector pointed out online recently, they don’t always guarantee any hits.

The collector in question posted a before-and-after snap of 4 Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – 151 Booster Bundles in this Reddit post, captioning their results with “Please enjoy! Because I didn’t… ”

Other Pokemon TCG collectors in r/PokemonTCG felt their pain, with one sadly agreeing, “That’s actually an accurate illustration of my 151 experience so far”. Another joked that there were, “One hundred and fifty-one tears pouring out my eyes”.

The images did bring up the topic of pull rates and batching, with one person questioning whether the existing data about the set online was accurate or not. Trying to break down pull rates for a Pokemon TCG set is tricky, and it’s often a source of debate in the community.

Frustrated collectors in the comments mentioned how images like this were convincing them to stop chasing 151 rare cards, with one person saying, “151 is such a cool set… with horrible f***ing pull rates” and another angrily stating, “And people preach about how this is the best special set”.

Pull rates are sure to always be a hot topic in the community no matter the set, but it’s understandable why the original poster felt so let down by the products shown above. There have been debates about batching for the latest set Temporal Forces, too, so it’s worth being mindful when buying.