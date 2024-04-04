Pokemon TCG fan gets lucky with “amazing” Temporal Forces pulls

A Pokemon TCG player lucked out with Temporal Forces pulls that include a total of three ACE SPEC cards.

The Temporal Forces expansion became available for TCG earlier this year. Notably, the newest Pokemon card set includes a series of new additions and the return of powerful ACE SPEC cards.

Not all collectors are happy about the expansion’s pull rates, thus far, with some feeling as though they’re constantly striking out.

However, one fan purchased an “amazing” booster box that others dubbed the “best box Pokemon let out [of] the factory.”

Reddit user cayday6 uploaded photos of their Temporal Forces pulls from a Pokemon TCG booster box. As seen in the post linked below, the collector managed to snag a pack filled with noteworthy cards.

The Redditor said in the caption that after waiting a week to open the Temporal Forces booster box, they were surprised to find they “[had] incredible luck for once.”

Most impressive is that the box, which typically features 36 packs, came with three ACE SPEC cards. These specific pulls especially have the thread buzzing, with one person writing, “I’ve never seen 3 Ace Spec in 1 box. Hell yeah, dude.”

Remarked someone else impressed by the poster’s luck, “16 hits out of 36 packs is some good luck! PLUS you got the Gastly IR, Gengar full art, gouging fire SIR, and 3 ace specs. Definitely the upper end for a box…”

Several people in the comments expressed skepticism, though, refusing to believe these Temporal Forces pulls all came from a single Pokemon TCG purchase. “I honestly don’t believe that’s all from one booster,” reads one such response. Others also called BS on the poster’s claim.

Regardless, the original poster has racked up quite the collection for the recently released TCG expansion.