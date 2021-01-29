 Pokemon Sword & Shield Secrets of the Jungle Raid event – date & time, rewards - Dexerto
Pokemon Sword & Shield Secrets of the Jungle Raid event – date & time, rewards

Published: 29/Jan/2021 0:52

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield raid with Secrets of the Jungle logo.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield is getting an in-game event to celebrate the upcoming Secrets of the Jungle film. The limited time Cramorant Max Raid will offer up several rewards.

While already released in Japan, The Pokemon Company is gearing up to release the upcoming Secrets of the Jungle film in the West in 2021.

As a tie-in, Sword & Shield players will get to participate in a special Max Raid with prizes. Here is everything you need to know about the event.

Screenshot of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu in Pokemon Secrets of the Jungle movie.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Sword & Shield will honor the 23rd Pokemon film, featuring Ash Ketchum.

Pokemon Sword & Shield Secrets of the Jungle Raid date & start time

The special in-game raid event will officially kick off on Wednesday, February 4 and run until Monday, February 8. Players will simply need to log in during the four day period, and take a level 100 Cramorant.

While not rare, the Gen 8 ‘mon will act as a special boss similar to Mewtwo and Zeraora raids in the past. Game Freak will keep a total tally of how many players in the Nintendo Switch title have beaten it.

Depending on how many times the community takes down the bird, each Trainer will receive a special gift from a range of items. Below we will go over the target goals and the rewards.

Cramorant in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Players will take on a level 100 Cramorant during the Secrets of the Jungle raid event.

Pokemon Sword & Shield Secrets of the Jungle Raid rewards

  • If 500,000 players beat it: Flame Orb, Toxic Orb, and Light Ball
  • 1,000,000 players: Gold Bottle Cap, three Bottle Caps, and three Pearl Strings

Many players participating in the event will no doubt be eyeing the Gold Bottle Cap. The elusive item allows Trainers to max out their level 100 Pokemon IVs using the Hyper Training at the Battle Tower in Wyndon.

In particular, those who Shiny hunt might have an incredible Legendary whose stats aren’t so hot. The reward will boost those values and get it in tip top shape.

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield battle tower.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Golden Bottle Caps can be used to max out IVs in the Battle Tower.

While some players may be let down by the lack of a Legendary, the items rewarded are actually quite good. Still, the in-game event would have been sweeter if it included the film’s protagonist Pokemon, Zarude.

Sword & Shield got its final DLC expansion, The Crown Tundra, in October 2020. As the series heads towards its 25th anniversary this  year, it’s unclear if the Galar region will get further updates, making this event all the more special.

Fortnite

Gangnam Style dance and emote finally available in Fortnite

Published: 28/Jan/2021 23:19 Updated: 29/Jan/2021 0:38

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

After some brand new leaks from reliable sources and a tease from the official Korean Fortnite Twitter account, a Gangnam Style emote is officially available in the popular battle royale game nearly 8 years after the original music video was uploaded to YouTube.

Popular dances and music video crossovers are nothing new for Fortnite. Both Doja Cat’s Say So and Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage, for example, are emotes that float in and out of the in-game store from time to time.

Now, another incredibly famous song is coming to the game as a dance/emote – but this one seems like it’s around eight years too late.

After a slew of leaks from notable sources like ShiinaBR and HYPEX and an official tease from the Korean Fortnite account, the Gangnam Style dance emote is finally available for users to buy from the Item Shop.

Luckily, there are no major hoops players have to jump through in order to get it: Simply tab over to the Item Shop and purchase it for 500 V-Bucks. All things considered, it’s not a bad price, especially for a dance and song as iconic as this one.

While the original tease from the Korean Fortnite Twitter page didn’t have a release date associated with it, it was pretty much a forgone conclusion that it would be available in the Item Shop soon, as the multiple leakers found evidence for it a few hours before it went live.

As for the emote itself, it’s clearly based off of the iconic dance that artist PSY performs in the now infamous music video for the song, which has racked up nearly 4 billion views and currently stands as one of the most-viewed YouTube videos of all time.

The song, of course, also plays in the background, completing the iconic dance – although it would have been shocking if it didn’t have the original music to go with it.

At the end of the day, this is a hilarious addition to the game – and even though Gangnam Style is long past it’s time in the spotlight, it’s still a welcome addition. Here’s hoping it stays in the item shop for at least a few days.