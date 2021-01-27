 Pokemon Sword & Shield community divided over Go "easter egg" - Dexerto
Pokemon Sword & Shield community divided over Go “easter egg”

Published: 27/Jan/2021 21:56

by Brent Koepp
Game Freak / Niantic

Pokemon Go Pokemon Sword & Shield

The Pokemon Sword & Shield community was left divided when a player claimed to have discovered a Go easter egg in the Galar region. If real, the nod to the Niantic title went unnoticed by many players for an entire year.

Despite releasing in 2019, Sword & Shield players are still finding out new things about the Gen 8 title. One Trainer surprised fans when they claimed to have found a Pokemon Go easter egg that was in plain sight all along.

If true, the Galar region location would not only be a neat nod to the wildly popular mobile game, but it also would raises some serious questions about the series’ lore. However, not everyone is convinced.

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield logo over Go background.
Game Freak / Niantic
A viral post claims there is a Pokemon Go easter egg in Sword & Shield.

Pokemon Go “easter egg” in Sword & Shield sparks discussion

Many players who have long since become the Galar Champion are incredibly familiar with the wintery town of Circhester. However, sitting in the heated bath waters flowing throughout the city is supposedly a Go monument.

According to Pokemon fan ‘HumanManBoy‘s post, the mid-game location features a Pokestop statue. “I haven’t seen this anywhere online but In circhester there is a pokestop,” they wrote.

Pokestops are where Trainers go to in the mobile title to spin for items and new research. While Gen 8 players had seen the Circhester monument in passing, many had never stopped to realize that it could be a nod to Pokemon Go.

I haven’t seen this anywhere online but In circhester there is a pokestop from pokemon

“How tf I didn’t notice that?” a user exclaimed upon seeing the image. One player replied, “I was wondering why it looked so familiar.” Many others were just shocked that they had seen the monument before and never made the connection: “Oh my god! I never saw that lol”

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield players reacting to supposed Go Easter Egg.

A handful of Trainers were unconvinced. Several users argued that it’s just a Pokeball statue, and doesn’t actually look like a Pokestop. “That’s just the shape of a Pokeball,” a fan replied. Another player exclaimed, “That isn’t what a Pokestop looks like. The only similarity is that its the standard Pokeball icon.” To be fair, while the two have similarities, they also look fairly different upon closer examination.

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield players doubting Go Easter Egg.

Assuming that the Circhester statue is in fact a nod to a Pokestop, it had players wondering if people in the Pokemon franchise actually play Go. It wouldn’t be too far-fetched considering past titles featured consoles in-game such as the Nintendo Switch.

While not all fans could agree on whether the monument was actually a hidden nod to the Niantic title, it still sparked an interesting discussion. Whether real or not, the community seemed thrilled with the aspect of Sword & Shield having a mobile-themed easter egg.

Fortnite

How to redeem Fortnite FNCS Season 5 Twitch drops: stream schedule, rewards, more

Published: 27/Jan/2021 21:48

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

FNCS

Epic Games have announced more details about the upcoming FNCS tournament for Fortnite Season 5, including some of the Twitch drops players will be able to get their hands on by watching the streams and the schedule of events. 

If you’ve been wondering what incentives you might be getting to watch the upcoming FNCS Season 5 tournament then you’re questions have finally been answered.

With the tournament only a couple days away, Epic has gone ahead and revealed some cool new drops that players will be able to get their hands on during the event, including some sprays, a loading screen, and more, simply by tuning into the tournament on Twitch.

Here’s how you can make sure that you’ll get the rewards.

Fortnite FNCS Season 5 Twitch drops

Epic Games
Epic has unveiled some loot that players will be able to get their hands on during the tournament.

Like most games nowadays, Epic Games is utilizing Twitch drops to give players an incentive to watch the FNCS Season 5 tournament. This means that, if you watch the tournament on various officially-supported streams that have drops enabled, you will be able to earn in-game items for Fortnite.

Some of them are a bit small like an FNCS spray and emoticon, but two of the more significant items is that of a special loading screen which features some of the characters featured in the Season 5 battle pass, as well as a cool, foam finger-style back bling.

All in all, it’s nothing too crazy, but it’s still a nice little reward for watching the tournament.

How to earn Twitch drops

Like any other Twitch drop, players will have to have their Twitch and Epic Games accounts linked before they can start earning their rewards. To do that, you’ll need to follow some simple steps, courtesy of the developers themselves.

  • Go to Epic Game’s official “Connected Accounts” page
  • Sign-in to your Epic Games account
  • Click on the “Connect” button under the Twitch tab
  • Click “Link your Account”
  • Sign-in to your Twitch account at the prompt
  • Select “Authorize”

After that, your Epic account and your Twitch account should be linked together and you’ll be able to earn items on drop-enabled streams. Once you get them, you should see them in a notification at the top of your Twitch page and they should appear in-game soon.

FNCS Season 5 streaming schedule

If you’re wondering the full streamable events, we have you covered. Epic says that they’ll be streaming the most “pivotal” stages of the competition, which only include the final rounds of the qualifiers, as well as the semi-finals and finals.

This means that, while qualifiers themselves will take place from Feb 4-7, Feb 11-14, and Feb 18-21 respectively, the only ones that will be streamed will be the final days on Feb 7, 11, and 21.

The full breakdown of times can be found below:

  • EU Region Broadcast
    • Start time: 1 PM EST
    • EU Live Coverage: 1:15 PM EST
    • Broadcast end: 4:30 PM EST
  • NA Region Broadcast
    • Start time: 5 PM EST
    • NAE Live Coverage: 5:15 PM EST
    • Break: 8:30 PM EST
    • NAW Live Coverage: 9:15 PM EST
    • Broadcast end: 12:20 AM EST

It’s important to remember that you watch either an official stream from Epic Games or a supported stream with drops enabled, otherwise you won’t get all the cool loot.

As more information comes out, like a change to the schedule or additions to the drops, we’ll keep this article updated.