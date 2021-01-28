 Viral Pokemon map has Sword & Shield players questioning Galar region - Dexerto
Viral Pokemon map has Sword & Shield players questioning Galar region

Published: 28/Jan/2021 22:29

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Sword & Shield starter Sobble next to Pokemon Black & White protagonist N.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon fan’s artwork that reimagines Black & White’s map in the same style as Sword & Shield has players questioning the Galar region’s design.

Despite releasing over a decade ago, Pokemon Black & White has become wildly popular with players in the past few years. The Gen V title is now considered a classic in the long-running Game Freak series.

A fan’s recreation of Unova region’s map in the same style as 2019’s Sword & Shield has some in the community questioning whether Gen 8’s world was really big enough.

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield Wild Area.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
A viral Unova map has Sword & Shield fans asking if Galar was big enough in Gen 8.

Viral Unova Pokemon map sparks Sword & Shield debate

Popular artist ‘EliteRobo‘ went viral after posting their stunning concept to the r/PokemonSwordAndShield subreddit, and showed the community what the Unova Region’s world layout would look like using Gen 8’s art style.

The custom map highlighted the stark difference between the 2010 and 2019 title, as Sword & Shield opted for a more linear pathway that goes up and down.

Gen V in comparison is more circular and has players zig-zagging across various directions. The contrast between the two titles quickly sparked a debate among fans.

I remade the Unova Map in Sword and Shield Style from PokemonSwordAndShield

Many players were stunned by the differences, such as a user who wrote “With this, you can understand how Galar map is smaller and less detailed”. Others agreed, with another fan exclaiming “Makes me realize how small the Gen 8 map is in comparison to previous games”.

Screenshot of Pokemon players reacting to Unova Sword & Shield crossover map.

While many were critical of Sword & Shield’s world design, several players defended the Nintendo Switch title, arguing that it’s bigger than it looks on paper. “The gen 8 map isn’t really that small though. There just aren’t a lot of routes pretty much half of it is made up of the Wild area when excluding the DLC,” someone else said.

Screenshot of Pokemon reacting to viral Unova concept.

Although the top-down map view doesn’t entirely capture the depth of each title’s world, the artist’s concept gives us an interesting look at the direction Game Freak went with Sword & Shield.

Criticism aside, the Gen 8 RPG has been a major hit sales-wise. In 2020 reports, it was revealed that the Nintendo Switch release is on track to become the second best-selling game in the Pokemon franchise.

Pokemon Sword & Shield Secrets of the Jungle Raid event – date & time, rewards

Published: 29/Jan/2021 0:52

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield raid with Secrets of the Jungle logo.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield is getting an in-game event to celebrate the upcoming Secrets of the Jungle film. The limited time Cramorant Max Raid will offer up several rewards.

While already released in Japan, The Pokemon Company is gearing up to release the upcoming Secrets of the Jungle film in the West in 2021.

As a tie-in, Sword & Shield players will get to participate in a special Max Raid with prizes. Here is everything you need to know about the event.

Screenshot of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu in Pokemon Secrets of the Jungle movie.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Sword & Shield will honor the 23rd Pokemon film, featuring Ash Ketchum.

Pokemon Sword & Shield Secrets of the Jungle Raid date & start time

The special in-game raid event will officially kick off on Wednesday, February 4 and run until Monday, February 8. Players will simply need to log in during the four day period, and take a level 100 Cramorant.

While not rare, the Gen 8 ‘mon will act as a special boss similar to Mewtwo and Zeraora raids in the past. Game Freak will keep a total tally of how many players in the Nintendo Switch title have beaten it.

Depending on how many times the community takes down the bird, each Trainer will receive a special gift from a range of items. Below we will go over the target goals and the rewards.

Cramorant in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Players will take on a level 100 Cramorant during the Secrets of the Jungle raid event.

Pokemon Sword & Shield Secrets of the Jungle Raid rewards

  • If 500,000 players beat it: Flame Orb, Toxic Orb, and Light Ball
  • 1,000,000 players: Gold Bottle Cap, three Bottle Caps, and three Pearl Strings

Many players participating in the event will no doubt be eyeing the Gold Bottle Cap. The elusive item allows Trainers to max out their level 100 Pokemon IVs using the Hyper Training at the Battle Tower in Wyndon.

In particular, those who Shiny hunt might have an incredible Legendary whose stats aren’t so hot. The reward will boost those values and get it in tip top shape.

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield battle tower.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Golden Bottle Caps can be used to max out IVs in the Battle Tower.

While some players may be let down by the lack of a Legendary, the items rewarded are actually quite good. Still, the in-game event would have been sweeter if it included the film’s protagonist Pokemon, Zarude.

Sword & Shield got its final DLC expansion, The Crown Tundra, in October 2020. As the series heads towards its 25th anniversary this  year, it’s unclear if the Galar region will get further updates, making this event all the more special.