Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift announced for unobtainable item 

A new Mystery Gift event has been announced for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, which will distribute a TM that’s impossible for some players to obtain.

In the old Pokemon games, players could acquire TMs in a few different ways. They were usually found on the ground across the overworld, given out by Gym Leaders when you defeated them, or purchased from stores.

In the Gen 9 games, many TMs had to be crafted using materials. These materials are specific to each Pokemon and are gained by capturing or defeating them in the wild. Once you have enough materials, you can make the TMs in machines found throughout the overworld.

Unfortunately, one TM is currently out of reach for some players due to an oversight that is only now being addressed by The Pokemon Company.

The Metal Sound TM is being distributed, as Pokemon Scarlet players cannot acquire it

According to the Serebii Twitter/X page, The Pokemon Company will distribute TM223 (Metal Sound) as a Mystery Gift from December 26, 2023. The issues involving this TM will be solved in a patch that’s set to be released in January 2024.

So, what’s the problem with Metal Sound? As of the time of writing, Pokemon Scarlet players cannot acquire this TM because it requires Shieldon materials (in this case, Shieldon Claws), and Shieldon is a Pokemon Violet exclusive.

As Pokemon Scarlet players cannot encounter Shieldon or its evolution, Bastiodon, in the wild, they cannot gather any Shieldon Claws, which means they can’t forge the Metal Sound TM.

Technically, Pokemon Scarlet players who want a Shieldon with Metal Sound have a method available, as they could trade one from Pokemon Violet. Although, this requires knowing someone with Pokemon Violet willing to help or contact strangers online for help.

Shieldon can also naturally learn Metal Sound at level 10, so you could have someone breed a level 1 Shieldon and send it over.

The Metal Sound oversight has workarounds, but it’s still annoying for Pokemon Scarlet players if they have to deal with it. Luckily, this Mystery Gift will solve the issue until a patch is released.