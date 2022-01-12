Pokemon Sword & Shield Game Boy Color recreation goes viral for all the right reasons

A talented Pokemon artist has recreated one of Sword & Shield’s early moments for the Game Boy Color, and it’s going viral after giving everyone those nostalgic feels.

The most recent mainline entry into the Pokemon universe, Sword & Shield, took players to the United Kingdom-inspired Galar region, beginning with the quaint farming town known as Postwick.

But what would this region look like on an old-school Game Boy Color? Well, artist Sindorman – who has recreated everyone from Disney characters to drag queens as Pokemon Trainers – decided to find out.

Pokemon’s Galar region recreated for the Game Boy Color

In a tweet that’s received over 37,000 likes at the time of writing, Sindorman’s animation recreates one of the earliest moments of Sword & Shield, where Trainers choose their starter Pokemon.

Grooky, Scorbunny, and Sobble look adorable even with a pixelated art style, and we also get a look at what the player’s neighbor and rival Hop would have looked like back in the day.

Choosing your Galar starter (but on the Gameboy Color) 🍃🔥💧 pic.twitter.com/lFAPjdsTKM — Sindorman says: my commissions are open! (@sindorman) January 9, 2022

Sindorman later recreated the scene where Trainers first meet the villainous Team Yell, as well as their idol Marnie, who has become one of Sword & Shield’s most iconic characters.

Meeting Marnie and Team Yell (but on the gameboy color) pic.twitter.com/hHSoeEVlP5 — Sindorman says: my commissions are open! (@sindorman) January 10, 2022

Unfortunately, this Game Boy Color version of Sword & Shield isn’t actually a working build that you can play, as Sindorman explained it was “just an animation made by yours truly in Photoshop”.

Still, it’s fascinating to see what the Galar region – as well as its three starter Pokemon – would look like if they were released back in the 1990s.

It’s almost got us craving an entirely new Pokemon game with retro visuals… but for now, we’ll have to make do with Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which is heading to Switch on January 28.