Pokemon fans speechless over “masterclass” in custom GameBoy Advance SP

Pokemon fans were left speechless after one artist showed off a “masterclass” in custom Gameboy SP skins.

The Pokemon community is filled with amazing artists who create some brilliant works of art. Whether it be custom plushies or intricate 3D sculptures, there are plenty of talented trainers out there.

Now, one fan and artist who works on custom console art and skins has gone viral on social media after they showed off a stunning custom GBA SP featuring the Beldum line of Pokemon.

The hardware customizer in question goes by Syntex Customs on X, where they posted an image of their custom Metagross GBA SP.

Article continues after ad

The post gained over 23,000 likes and over 2,000 retweets in just five days, as hundreds of Pokemon fans praised their artwork.

There are not words to describe how fantastic this looks. 1000/10,” said one fan, while another simply said, “Masterclass.”

When asked how the artist created the skin, they said, “It’s a UV print directly on the shell, it’s a professional method similar to the one used for original Nintendo handheld…”

Article continues after ad

However, it seems they did not create the original piece of artwork featuring Beldum, Metang, and Metagross. According to fans in the replies, art came from an artist by the name Pearl Saurus.

Article continues after ad

In the current console generation, Nintendo has expanded into more frequent custom consoles like the newly announced Legend of Zelda Switch Lite for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

However, it’s quite difficult to even find older consoles and handhelds, much less with impressive custom designs on them.

This isn’t the first custom GBA SP to wow fans either. One trainer made a gorgeous gold Shiny Magikarp GameBoy that gained a ton of attention from the community.

Another trainer created a see-through GBA SP shell complete with TCG art featuring Venusaur on the top and bottom of the handheld.