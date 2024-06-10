Pokemon fans split over what art style makes the series feel “alive”

If you’re a Pokemon player, chances are that you’ll have strong opinions about the franchise’s best generation. Whether your preference is due to the Pokedex, the storyline, or simply nostalgic ties, most Pokemon fans will defend their favorite generation to hell and back.

One debate that often kicks up around this topic is whether 2D or 3D artwork is better – and whether Pokemon has lost itself over the years. This topic reared its head in the official Pokemon forums recently, with players from all generations divided over which art style suits the franchise best.

The person behind the initial post – which went live almost a year ago and is still active today – queried whether Pokemon should refer to the “iconic” 2D aesthetic, pointing out how both Game Freak and players would benefit from the pixelated style returning.

Game Freak Comparison of Pokemon Yellow versus Pokemon Scarlet with Flying Tera-type Pikachu.

Predictably, other players were divided by the idea. One person noted, “I think that 3D is overall superior to 2D. The Pokémon have a more ‘alive’ feel to me in 3D.”

Another fan declared that they felt 3D art was “better in terms of design” but that it could take longer for 3D games to release, referencing the number of bugs in Scarlet & Violet and reminiscing about the Pokemon Camp in Sword & Shield.

Others shared their nostalgia for the older art style, with one person wistfully noting, “I’m sad that 2D is becoming extinct cuz of 3D.” Alongside this, a Pokemon player mentioned other games with interesting 2D art styles, like Cuphead, noting how Pokemon could benefit from leaning into a style like this.

Some players felt that 2D Pokemon sprites felt more lively and dynamic, with one person chiming in, “Not going to lie, I like the 2D animations way better than the 3D versions.”

Despite the positive feelings about 2D sprites, it’s unlikely – but not impossible – that we’ll ever see a return to the classic Pokemon aesthetic. As one fan noted, “Highly doubt it’s going to happen though- once you turn 3D there’s no going back.”

Many Pokemon players hope for a Pokemon game in the style of Square Enix’s HD-2D games, like the upcoming Dragon Quest 3 remake. Perhaps Pokemon could eventually split in styles like the difference between 2D and 3D Zelda games, offering fans of both styles something to play.

However, it is possible that we could see some significant art changes. Pokemon Legends Arceus had a strikingly different art style, and Pokemon Legends Z-A has the opportunity to expand on this when it launches. It could mark the beginning of a new aesthetic era for Pokemon.