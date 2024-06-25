Pokemon artist’s paintings turn favorite catches into classic masterpieces

It’s no secret that the Pokemon community is packed to the brim with incredibly talented artists. Covering everything from Fakemon and Regional variants to modified consoles, there’s a Pokemon artist to suit every style, aesthetic, and creative preference.

One of the most interesting things to witness as a Pokemon fan is when artists transfer Pocket Monsters into new worlds and art styles.

A Pokemon artist named Joccum.art has recently taken the community by storm with their paintings, showcasing iconic critters in a classic art style. Affectionately nicknaming themselves “Pallet Town’s new Picasso on the block”, their artwork offers a unique take on the Pokemon world.

Article continues after ad

The most recent painting that caught the eye of the Pokemon community is the one above – showing Magikarp as an Admiral or General in a polished uniform and serious pose. Other Pokemon fans were blown away by the painting, with one jokingly naming it, “Napoleon Bonakarp”.

Article continues after ad

One Pokemon fan praised the artist by saying, “How do we get you to be an artist for the TCG? Need a petition or something?” The artist responded, saying it would be a dream for them before other fans pushed them to enter the Pokemon TCG illustration contest.

In their initial post, Joccum.art asked other fans to chip in with suggestions on how to improve the Magikarp painting and the Lucario image on the second slide. While some viewers suggested adding pin badges to the jacket or details in the upper section of the images, most felt they were perfect.

Article continues after ad

A viewer chimed in, referencing both paintings by saying, “They are done. Your artwork is great and I feel it’s perfect the way it is. Especially the Magikarp. S**ts golden”.

Seeing how Pokemon artists interpret their favorite ‘mons is always a delight, as there are so many unique perspectives within the community.

Article continues after ad

With the imminent arrival of Pokemon Legends Z-A bringing the return of Mega Evolutions and potentially new Pokemon, it’ll be fascinating to see how creators within the community adapt to new aesthetics or subjects for their artwork.