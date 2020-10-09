Pokemon Sword & Shield fan brings Leon's Galar League cards to life - Dexerto

A Sword & Shield player wowed the Pokemon community after they shared their epic recreation of Galar champion Leon’s league cards in real life.

The Pokemon franchise was brought into its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The Nintendo Switch title introduced new additions to the series such as Dynamaxing and Max Raids.

Another new feature in the Gen VIII RPG is League Cards, which players can obtain from Gym Leaders and fellow Trainers. One fan took it to the next level by creating champion Leon’s card’s in real life – and they look amazing.

Pokemon fan brings Leon’s Galar league cards to life

In Sword & Shield, players are given their very own League Card which they can customize to their heart’s content. However, the most coveted one in the game is from the Galar Champion himself.

A fan in love with the feature re-created Leon’s card’s in real life, and shared it in the Pokemon community. Redditor ‘Paper64ink‘ is the genius behind the Gen VIII creation.

According to the user, they printed the photos out and had them laminated to obtain the shiny holo textures that you see in the Nintendo Switch title.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the Pokemon fan also created several variants of Leon’s Cards which players can get throughout the game – such as the rare version you get rewarded after beating the Champion in the Battle Tower.

Fans of the eighth generation title were blown away by his creation. One user exclaimed, “They look amazing, how did you make them?” Another pointed out that Game Freak should have allowed players to officially print their own League Card in real life.

Paper64ink got such a great reception, they plan on opening an Etsy store to sell items like this. The user credited fellow Redditor ‘dbizal‘ for inspiring his creation.

Sword & Shield’s latest DLC, The Crown Tundra, is set to drop on October 22. Who knows, perhaps the add-on will also bring new customization options for players’ League Cards.