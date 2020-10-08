 Pokemon fan's pet fish discovers game-breaking Sapphire bug years later - Dexerto
Pokemon

Pokemon fan’s pet fish discovers game-breaking Sapphire bug years later

Published: 9/Oct/2020 0:45

by Brent Koepp
fish playing pokemon
Pixabay / Game Freak

Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire

A Pokemon fan’s pet fish went viral after discovering a new glitch in Ruby & Sapphire decades later. The game-breaking bug was accidentally found by the animal while streaming the Gen III title on YouTube.

In July, a Japanese Pokemon fan went viral after setting up a way for his Siamese fighting fish to play Ruby & Sapphire. Surprisingly, the animal was able to beat two Gym Leaders on stream.

On October 3, the lovable pet made waves after discovering a brand new bug in the third generation title over 18 years later. The game-breaking glitch ironically was found in the RPG’s Sea Cavern level.

fish playing pokemon
Twitter: @Mutekimaru_ch
The Pokemon fan created a way for his fish to play the RPG.

Pet fish discovers Pokemon Sapphire bug

Pokemon fanatic Mutekimaru created a way for his pet Betta fishes named Maurice and Lala to play the Nintendo RPG. The dedicated fan cleverly mapped out the animal’s fish tank so that when it swims in each section, it presses a button in-game.

During an stream on October 3, the Siamese fighting fish was exploring the Sea Cavern area in Pokemon Sapphire when it stumbled upon a game-breaking bug. When using the Strength ability to move a boulder to clear the path, it created a duplicate rock instead.

Realizing what had been discovered, the Japanese fan posted the footage to Twitter. Apparently the glitch had never been widely documented online before, with many in the community having only seen it for the first time. Incredibly, the lovable pet was the first to find it.

Mutekimaru later revisited the section himself to try to recreate the glitch. Looking at the pet fish’s movements, the player was able to trigger the glitch again, which he uploaded to YouTube with a step-by-step guide.

As ridiculous and incredible as it sounds, in July, the Japanese Pokemon fan’s pet fishes were also able to obtain badges after beating two of Sapphire’s Gym Leaders.

The Gen III RPG originally released in 2002 on the GameBoy Advance. In 2014, both titles got a remake called Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire for the Nintendo 3DS.

Gaming

Every PS5 launch title confirmed so far: what you can play on day one

Published: 9/Oct/2020 0:34

by Brent Koepp
PS5 launch titles
CD Projekt Red / Insomniac / Bluepoint Games

PlayStation 5 PS5

With the PlayStation 5 hitting stores on November 12, here are the list of games that consumers will be able to play on the next-gen Sony console on day one. The PS5 hype is real!

The next-generation of gaming is finally upon us, as Microsoft and Sony are set to release their newest consoles in November after a lengthy wait full of rumors, teases, and anticipation.

The PlayStation 5 drops on November 12 in the USA, and will feature six first-party titles. Here are all the games you can play on PS5 launch day.

Sony PlayStation
Sony’s next-gen console releases on November 12 for USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico, and South Korea, and the 19th everywhere else.

Everything you can play on PS5 at launch

Sony is jumping into the next generation with several releases from their first-party studios. Top of the list is Insomniac Games, who was recently purchased by the Japanese company for $229 million dollars. The newly-acquired studio is kicking things off with the wildly-anticipated Spider-Man sequel Miles Morales.

The other marquee title for PlayStation is the remake of FromSoftware’s Demon’s Souls by Bluepoint Games. The iconic title is responsible for starting the iconic Soulsborne franchise, and is being made from the ground up with lush visuals and high framerate.

Every PS5 will also come installed with Astro’s Playroom. The fleshed-out tech demo is based on hit 2018 PSVR release Astro Bot Rescue Mission, and will be a showcase for the system’s new DualSense controller. Here all the titles you will be able play at the PlayStation 5’s launch.

spider-man PS5
Insomniac Games / PlayStation
Spider-Man: Miles Morales is playable on launch.

First-party titles

  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Destruction All Stars
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (Only included in Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, or upgrading to Miles Morales PS5 edition)
assassin's creed valhalla character
Ubisoft
It’s not just first-party titles available at launch.

The PS5 will launch with a wealth of third-party releases too. Almost all of them from Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will feature next-gen editions with massive upgrades.

Third-party releases

  • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
  • Bugsnax
  • Cyberpunk 2077* (Releases on November 19, which is technically PS5’s worldwide launch)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War* (Releases one day after PS5 launch on November 13)
  • Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Godfall
  • Fortnite
  • Maneater
  • NBA2K21
  • Observer: System Redux
  • The Pathless
  • Watch Dogs Legion
playstation plus collection
Sony PlayStation
Don’t forget the PlayStation Plus Collection!

One of the major announcements during Sony’s September conference is that PS+ subscribers will get the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5 bundled with their subscription. The massive library of games gives new owners a slice of the PlayStation 4’s greatest games on the new generation. Here’s what’s included:

  • Battlefield 1
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Bloodborne
  • Days Gone
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Fallout 4
  • Final Fantasy 15
  • God of War (2018)
  • Infamous: Second Son
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Mortal Kombat 10
  • Persona 5
  • Ratchet and Clank
  • Resident Evil 7
  • The Last of Us: Remastered
  • The Last Guardian
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
  • Until Dawn
ratchet and clank
Insomniac Games / PlayStation
Many PS4 exclusives are coming to PS5 – if you have PlayStation Plus.

Whether you love Sony’s first-party titles or not, there are a wealth of major AAA titles to choose from for the PS5’s launch. Cyberpunk alone is set to take up hundreds of hours for most players.

While we will have to wait a bit longer for the truly “next-gen” titles, players will get to experience the best performance of these games on their new PlayStation console.

