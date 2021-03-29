Pokemon Sword & Shield event adds Gigantamax Hatterene, Corviknight, more - Dexerto

Fairy and Flying-type Pokemon have returned to Max Raid Battles in Sword & Shield following the limited-time flower-based event.

Pokemon Sword & Shield is filled with a range of content for players to get stuck into on a daily basis. While some trainers just like exploring the game’s expansive world, others prefer to test themselves against challenging Pokemon.

In order to do that, players must visit the Wild Area and seek out Max Raid Battles against various Pokemon that are constantly updated by Game Freak. Keeping track of these Max Raid changes is key if you want to pickup as many exclusive rewards as possible.

Advertisement

Well, there’s been another shift in the Wild Area and players will now encounter new Pokemon in Raids, let’s check out who you can expect to be battling.

Fairy and Flying-type return to Max Raid Battles

As reported by Serebii, Fairy and Flying-type Pokemon have returned to Max Raid Battles following the limited-time Flower event. This event will run for two days and conclude on March 31.

Alongside various Fairy and Flying-type Pokemon, Gigantamax Corviknight and Hatterene will also feature in Raids. These encounters are only available for the duration of the event, so make the most of it while it lasts!

Finally, here’s a list of the base Pokemon you can expect to encounter during your Max Raid Battles:

Advertisement

Hatenna

Ralts

Koffing

Rookidee

Rufflet

Cramorant

Hopefully, this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Read More: Top 10 worst Pokemon tattoos ever

Keep in mind this Fairy and Flying-type event is only running for the next two days so make sure you don’t miss out!

To make sure you’re always up to date on these changes, check out our dedicated Max Raids hub for all the latest information.