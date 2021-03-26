Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event adds Shiny Lilligant, Lurantis, more - Dexerto

An exclusive limited-time event in Pokemon Sword & Shield has temporarily shifted Max Raid battles from Flying and Fairy types to Flower-based Pokemon.

For a lot of Sword & Shield players, Max Raid Battles in the Wild Area is regularly updated content they can get stuck into every they’re online. Any changes to these Raid Battles are incredibly exciting and usually mean there’s a new encounter that trainers can look forward to.

While Game Freak always holds an event that changes each month for players, it can sometimes be interrupted by a limited-time update to keep players on their toes.

Well, that’s exactly what the developers have done this week, interrupting the Fairy and Flying-type event to add Flower-based Pokemon to Max Raid Battles.

Flower-based Pokemon added to Max Raid Battles

As reported by Serebii, the Fairy and Flying-type Pokemon have temporarily left Max Raids to make way for a limited-time event. This exclusive event will add Flower-based Pokemon to the Wild Area until March 28.

During this time, trainers will be able to obtain Shiny Lilligant from the encounter at a catch rate of 2%. Although the odds of picking up this Pokemon are incredibly low, it’s definitely worth trying your luck between now and Sunday.

Alongside Lilligant a range of other Flower-based Pokemon will also be entering Raids, check out the list below:

Oddish

Cherubi

Lilligant

Fomantis

Comfey

Vileplume

Bellossom

Lurantis

Hopefully, this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Keep in mind this Flower-based event is only running for the next few days so make the most of it while it lasts!

On March 29, Max Raid Battles will return to the original Flying and Fairy-type event. To make sure you’re always up to date on these changes, check out our dedicated Max Raids hub for all the latest information.