Pokemon

Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra release time: US and UK

Published: 22/Oct/2020 4:22

by Paul Cot

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra expansion releases today. There is a lot of confusion about its exact release time, which we are going to help clear up.

It was announced a few weeks ago that the Crown Tundra expansion releases on Thursday, October 22. As that date has drawn closer trainers have begun to question what time it will release. After all, it’s a long time to wait if the exact time is unknown.

Unfortunately the Pokemon community are all in the same boat whereby nobody seems to know a conclusive release time. Let’s share what is official, though.

Pokemon HOME maintenance

Nintendo have confirmed Pokemon HOME will be down for maintenance from October 22, 23:00 UTC to October 23, 04:00 UTC. That’s an hour behind the UK.

That’s October 22, 4pm PDT to 9pm PDT and October 22, 7pm EDT to October 23rd, 12am EDT for the west and east cost of the US, respectively.

Exact release time

So, why is the Pokemon HOME maintenance important in respect to the Crown Tundra release time. It’s because Pokemon Sword and Shield’s first DLC, the Isle of Armor, released following its maintenance back in June.

While no confirmation has been given, presumably, it will be the same for the Crown Tundra. That means the exact release times are expected to be as follows:

  • US West Coast – October 22, 9pm PDT
  • US East Coast – October 23, 12am EDT
  • UK – October 23, 5am BST
  • Central Europe – October 23, 6am CEST

That means, to the disappointment of many trainers, the Crown Tundra expansion won’t release until October 23 in many regions. Something the Pokemon Company kept quiet!

DLC, not a new game

It has been reported elsewhere that the DLC will release at October 22, 9am PDT. This is for Nintendo digital-only software and not for DLCs.

“DLC for games is not added at a regular cadence. For questions about specific DLC release timing, please check the specific details for that game or verify with the game publisher,” the official Nintendo US website states.

Hopefully Nintendo will clear up any misconceptions about the exact release time but for the moment it looks like it’s a safe bet trainers can get their hands on Pokemon Sword Shield: The Crown Tundra once the scheduled Pokemon HOME maintenance finishes. We need Detective Pikachu on the case!

FIFA

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers promo countdown: leaks, start time, predictions

Published: 22/Oct/2020 2:13

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team Rulebreakers

EA SPORTS has begun officially unveiling this year’s Halloween promo event for Ultimate Team, and it looks like we’ll actually be getting something a little out of the ordinary in FIFA 21… “Rulebreakers.” Here’s everything we know so far.

The last few years have seen Ultimate Scream rule the last weeks of October. The Halloween themed promo has been trotted out in Ultimate Team for the last three years, but the special event’s ‘reign of terror’ seems to be coming to an end.

Instead, a new “Rulebreakers” promo seems to be looming on the horizon.

EA SPORTS teased the event on Twitter on Oct. 21, with only three letters ⁠— two Rs and an S ⁠— and a fragmented FUT card. Soon after, Dexerto dataminer FutWatch confirmed the hidden word would eventually spell out ‘Rulebreakers.’

When will the “Rulebreakers” promo begin?

FIFA’s spooky Ultimate Team promo ⁠— or at least, what Dexerto assumes is replacing the Ultimate Scream event this time around ⁠— is still based around Halloween. That means the promo will start this week, on Friday, October 23.

The event should run for just over a week, past the Halloween weekend.

If the timing on the “Rulebreakers” promo is the same as FUT’s spooky Ultimate Scream, we should see it last for just over a week. That means any special packs, challenges, and promo deals that hit Ultimate Team will last until November 2.

We’ll likely get a first-look reveal of the new promo event, and an upgraded team along with it, ahead of that 6pm Friday release time. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see the news.

Rulebreakers predictions: new FIFA 21 upgrades?

Here’s where it gets a little tricky ⁠— EA SPORTS hasn’t really given us any clues about the potential upgrade team beyond the name. In fact, they haven’t even given us that yet, and we had to rely on Ultimate Team leaks to learn the truth.

That being said, it does sound like “Rulebreakers” could be one of two things. The first is those ‘destroyer’ players who pick up cards left and right, get stuck in on the pitch, and just rule the roost with their imposing presence in-game.

This is backed up by the promo’s background pitch line; it’s been crossed.

The second could be more meta. The title, ‘Rulebreakers,’ could refer to cards being pulled out of position, and breaking the rules. Maybe we’ll see a 90+ pace center back ⁠— lord knows this meta needs one ⁠— or a 99 physical wingback upgrade.

Possible ‘Rulebreaker’ players

  • Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
  • Diego Costa (Atlético Madrid)
  • Pepe (Arsenal)
  • Richarlison (Everton)
  • Erik Lamela (Tottenham)
  • David Luiz (Arsenal)
  • Luis Suarez (Atlético Madrid)
  • Harry Maguire (Manchester United)
  • Arturo Vidal (Juventus)
  • Nigel de Jong (Al-Shahania)
  • Hatem Ben Arfa (Bordeaux)
  • Radja Nainggolan (Inter Milan)
EA SPORTS
Everton striker Richarlison is a good Premier League shout for the “Rulebreakers” team.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s new Rulebreakers Halloween promo so far. Make sure if you’ve got a few FUT coins saved up you keep them in your back pocket; there could be some cracking cards on the way!

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.

