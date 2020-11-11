 Pokemon Sword & Shield community pained by player's tragic Shiny mistake - Dexerto
Pokemon Sword & Shield community pained by player’s tragic Shiny mistake

Published: 11/Nov/2020 23:09 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 23:10

by Brent Koepp
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

A Pokemon Sword & Shield player went viral online after sharing their tragic mistake which left them running away from a Shiny Legendary ‘mon in The Crown Tundra. 

In October, Pokemon Sword & Shield got its second major DLC, The Crown Tundra. The update greatly expanded the Galar region’s map and brought a handful of past Legendaries to the eighth generation RPG.

Fans of the game were left horrified after a player accidentally ruined their encounter with a Shiny variant of one of these rare creatures. The community called the Trainer’s mistake “cursed” after it went viral online.

Pokemon Sword & Shield player runs away from shiny Staryu.
Twitch: ElleBelleChan
Mistakes with Shiny Pokemon are always painful to watch.

Pokemon Crown Tundra shiny encounter goes horribly wrong

First introduced in Gen II’s Gold & Silver, Shinies are extremely rare variants of Pokemon which sees the character with alternate colors and extremely boosted stats. In Sword & Shield, the rates for catching one are as low as 1/4096 encounters.

A player went viral after stumbling across both a Legendary and a shiny. Unfortunately ‘Berb-‘ didn’t realize what they had encountered, and accidentally ran away from the special Virizion before realizing their major mistake.

“This is why you pay attention while shiny hunting kids,” they exclaimed. The Redditor then posted an image of their Cofagrigus facing off against the Gen V monster with text on the screen that read “You got away safely!”

this is why you pay attention while shiny hunting kids from PokemonSwordAndShield

Players reacted to the Trainer’s slip-up, and were pained by their misfortune. One user wrote “This actually hurt me to see it.” Other Pokemon fans joked that the image was horrifying such as someone who exclaimed “THIS IS CURSED.”

According to the player, it was the “cinematic cutaways” that tripped them up. They also later admitted that they couldn’t hear the Shiny’s sparkle noise as they had the sound turned off.

The tragic situation inspired other Trainers to share their own heartbreaking stories. “In Ultra Sun & Moon, I was full odds no shiny charm hunting latios and I got it in less that 200 resets. I got it down to 1hp and just needed a tanky pokemon to stall so I sent out my tyranitar and then remembered it had sand stream for an ability,” one fan wrote.

While Crown Tundra made it easier than ever to catch Shiny Legendaries with Dynamax Adventure mode, the user’s encounter was with Virizion, who is a special encounter Pokemon in the overworld.

If nothing else, the Trainer’s story can serve as a reminder to always pay attention to your battles. You never know when you are going to stumble across an extremely rare Shiny – even if the odds are low.

Call of Duty

Warzone player’s epic rant perfectly sums up why so many hate Gas Masks

Published: 11/Nov/2020 22:33

by Theo Salaun
Infinity Ward

Warzone

A Call of Duty: Warzone fan has decided to wear his heart on his sleeve and express just how frustrating the game’s Gas Mask animation is, with a full video documenting the pain it has caused him.

As good as Warzone’s been since its release back in March, there’s been plenty for players to complain about, whether it be the seemingly unstoppable infestation of hackers to the awful “demon” gun glitch that inexplicably took over for several weeks.

One such topic is the Gas Mask, the item’s animation to be more specific; fans have never shied away from letting Infinity Ward and Activision know how much they despise the visual process of equipping and taking off a Gas Mask, which oftentimes can impact the result of a gunfight.

But out of all the complaints about it, Reddit’s ‘jakericca‘ probably has the best one so far – going on a powerful and epic rant about how poor the whole concept of the mechanic is.

The player has made a name for himself on the website’s Warzone subreddit by sharing a multitude of videos exploring the nuances of Verdansk. 

In his latest clip, he describes how the dreaded Gas Mask animation has plagued his, and others’, psyche for six seasons: “We’ve all been through it. We’ve all been hurt. You hear me, Activision? It hurts all of us. This needs to stop.”

After relenting and allowing himself to be vulnerable, jakericca dives into the issue with the gameplay to prove it. As he’s down to the final circle, wiped one squad, and killed another surprise enemy, he’s suddenly faced with an unsuspecting foe.

But, instead of being able to gun down this player from behind, the mask’s animation kicks in as the gas approaches, giving the enemy enough time to turn around and erase him from the game.

Warzone Gas Mask
Infinity Ward
Should the Gas Mask mechanic be revamped in Warzone?

“F**king Gas Masks … F**king bulls**t,” – it’s a painful story but one that the CoD community isn’t unfamiliar with.

And jakericca brings up two good points in response to the automated animation. For one, numerous Operators are wearing large masks, so why can’t the Gas Mask be worn indefinitely throughout the game as well? And, echoing a more popular solution, couldn’t Infinity Ward simply implement a toggle option for the mask?

If that was the case, then players could decide when or not they’d like to put it on, or even if they’d like to keep it automated. This would work akin to the Tac Sprint options and would allow players to feel more in control of their own destinies.

Alas, there’s no indication when, or even if, the developers would be interested in reworking the whole Gas Mask mechanic. Until then, looks like jakericca and everyone else have to do the best they can to manage.