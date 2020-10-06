Pokemon Sword & Shield breaks major record with Crown Tundra DLC - Dexerto

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s next DLC, The Crown Tundra, is set to hit stores on October 22. The new add-on will make the Gen VIII title pass another major milestone for the popular Nintendo franchise.

The Pokemon series entered its eighth generation with the debut of Sword & Shield in 2019. The Nintendo Switch title launched with over 400 monsters for players to catch across the new Galar region.

However according to reports, the Gen VIII RPG is set to break a major record for the franchise with the release of its second DLC, The Crown Tundra, at the end of October.

Pokemon Sword & Shield set to break new record

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, Sword & Shield has already become the series’ third highest-selling title in the franchise according to reports by Nintendo in August. However, now it appears the Gen 8 release is set to break another major record.

Joe Merrick of popular outlet Serebii pointed out the milestone on Twitter on October 6. According to the tweet, the Nintendo Switch game will have over 620 Pokemon that can be caught across the two titles with the release of The Crown Tundra on October 22.

“Sword & Shield will contain the most natively available Pokemon of any pair of Pokemon games by a decent margin. These are Pokemon you can catch/obtain between the two pieces of software without need for transfer,” he explained.

Fun fact: As of Crown Tundra, Pokémon Sword & Shield will contain the most natively available Pokémon of any pair of Pokémon games, by a decent margin. These are Pokémon you can catch/obtain between the two pieces of software without need for transfer. pic.twitter.com/oGAowBa6FU — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) October 6, 2020

The previous record holder was 2013’s X & Y which made its debut on the Nintendo DS. Leading up to its launch, the reception to Sword & Shield was rocky, to say the least. Game Freak’s decision to drop the National Pokedex sparked backlash from fans on social media.

However with the release of the DLC add-ons The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, the eighth generation title will now have the most Pokemon that can be caught in-game, which is pretty impressive.

While some may still be frustrated with the National Pokedex move, Game Freak’s decision to go with the DLC format appears to be paying off as Sword & Shield is now one of the highest selling games in the series.

The new content has also continued to expand the Nintendo Switch title, making the Galar Dex absolutely massive. Players can get their hands on the Crown Tundra DLC starting October 22.