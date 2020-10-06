 Pokemon Sword & Shield breaks major record with Crown Tundra DLC - Dexerto
Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield breaks major record with Crown Tundra DLC

Published: 6/Oct/2020 21:30

by Brent Koepp
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s next DLC, The Crown Tundra, is set to hit stores on October 22. The new add-on will make the Gen VIII title pass another major milestone for the popular Nintendo franchise.

The Pokemon series entered its eighth generation with the debut of Sword & Shield in 2019. The Nintendo Switch title launched with over 400 monsters for players to catch across the new Galar region.

Advertisement

However according to reports, the Gen VIII RPG is set to break a major record for the franchise with the release of its second DLC, The Crown Tundra, at the end of October.

leon in pokemon sword & shield
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Sword & Shield will soon be crowned as a new champion with an upcoming record.

Pokemon Sword & Shield set to break new record

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, Sword & Shield has already become the series’ third highest-selling title in the franchise according to reports by Nintendo in August. However, now it appears the Gen 8 release is set to break another major record.

Advertisement

Joe Merrick of popular outlet Serebii pointed out the milestone on Twitter on October 6. According to the tweet, the Nintendo Switch game will have over 620 Pokemon that can be caught across the two titles with the release of The Crown Tundra on October 22.

“Sword & Shield will contain the most natively available Pokemon of any pair of Pokemon games by a decent margin. These are Pokemon you can catch/obtain between the two pieces of software without need for transfer,” he explained.

The previous record holder was 2013’s X & Y which made its debut on the Nintendo DS. Leading up to its launch, the reception to Sword & Shield was rocky, to say the least. Game Freak’s decision to drop the National Pokedex sparked backlash from fans on social media.

Advertisement

However with the release of the DLC add-ons The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, the eighth generation title will now have the most Pokemon that can be caught in-game, which is pretty impressive.

pokemon isle of armor and crown tundra
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Sword & Shield’s DLC has added an insane amount of Pokemon to the game.

While some may still be frustrated with the National Pokedex move, Game Freak’s decision to go with the DLC format appears to be paying off as Sword & Shield is now one of the highest selling games in the series.

The new content has also continued to expand the Nintendo Switch title, making the Galar Dex absolutely massive. Players can get their hands on the Crown Tundra DLC starting October 22.

Advertisement
FIFA

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 1 countdown: OTW release time & players

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:17

by Jacob Hale
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ones to Watch

With the launch of FIFA 21 seeing millions of football fans across the globe start competing to try and become the best in FIFA Ultimate Team, the first Ones to Watch promo team is fast approaching. Here’s everything we know about it.

Ones to Watch follows players that have transferred to other teams, promising them upgrades for every time they make a new promo such as Team of the Week, Team of the Tournament and more.

Advertisement

As such, OTW cards are highly desirable, and if you get a decent one at the start of the year, you could see a lot of improvements as the season unravels.

So, here’s everything we know about Ones to Watch in FIFA 21, including release dates and times, the players included and more.

Advertisement
Nathan Ake Manchester City FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Nathan Ake is a confirmed OTW player after his transfer from Bournemouth to Manchester City.

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch release date & time

We now know that the Ones to Watch is going to be up and running soon, with its first availability on the weekend of launch. Here are the dates for the cards being released:

  • October 9-16: OTW Team 1
  • October 16-21: OTW Team 2
  • October 21 onwards: OTW Teams 1 and 2

It’s worth noting that you will get a Guaranteed OTW Item if you preordered the game before August 14, and the card you receive will be based on which date you open the pack, in correspondence with the dates above.

Most FIFA promos drop at 6pm BST (11am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5am AEDT), so expect packs to be available from that time starting October 9.

Advertisement

Confirmed OTW players

So far, a small selection of players have been confirmed as Ones to Watch cards, though we expect more to be announced over time.

AC Milan FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
A number of players and clubs are featured in the first OTW team of FIFA 21.

Here are the confirmed players that will feature in the opening weeks of FIFA 21 Ones to Watch:

  • Timo Werner – 85 – RB Leipzig to Chelsea
  • Gareth Bale – 83 – Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur
  • Hakim Ziyech – 85 – Ajax to Chelsea
  • Thiago – 85 – Bayern Munich to Liverpool
  • Martin Odegaard – 83 – Real Madrid
  • Achraf Hakimi – 83 – Real Madrid to Inter Milan
  • Allan – 83 – Napoli to Everton
  • Nathan Ake – 79 – AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City
  • Luis Suarez — 87 — Barcelona to Atletico Madrid
  • Kai Havertz — 85 — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

Tonali OTW SBC

As well as these, Sandro Tonali (77 OVR, on loan from Brescia to AC Milan) is the first OTW SBC in FIFA 21.

Advertisement

We’ve written up a guide on the cheapest way to complete the SBC if you’re looking to get Tonali in your squad.

Ones to Watch predictions

On top of the confirmed players above, there are several we expect to see have their OTW cards announced soon.

Advertisement

Here’s who we’re expecting to see included:

  • Leroy Sane – 85 – Manchester City to Bayern Munich
  • Ferran Torres – 81 – Valencia to Manchester City
  • James Rodriguez – 82 – Real Madrid to Everton
  • Blaise Matuidi – 83 – Juventus to Inter Miami
  • Ben Chilwell – 81 – Leicester City to Chelsea
  • Jude Bellingham – 69 – Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund
  • Gabriel – 78 – Lille to Arsenal
  • Victor Osimhen – 79 – Lille to Napoli
  • Willian – 82 – Chelsea to Arsenal
  • Rodrigo – 82 – Valencia to Leeds
  • Donny van de Beek – 83 – Ajax to Manchester United
  • Miralem Pjanic – 85 – Juventus to FC Barcelona
  • Arthur – 84 – FC Barcelona to Juventus
  • Jonathan David – 79 – Gent to Lille
  • Dani Parejo – 85 – Valencia to Villarreal
  • Reiner Jesus – 71 – Loan, Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund
  • Everton – 81 – Gremio to Benfica

As these are only our predictions, don’t put too much stock into that list, but we would be surprised if at least a few of these players don’t get OTW cards.

In the meantime, you can check out @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest news and updates regarding FIFA 21.