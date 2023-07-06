How to pre-register for Pokemon Sleep on Android & iOS

If you’re wondering how you can pre-register for Pokemon Sleep on Android and iOS, then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Pokemon Sleep will enable Trainers to, well, track their sleep. Not only does the game record the quality of your slumber, but you’ll also be able to meet a variety of iconic colorful critters.

While news on the upcoming mobile game is rather scarce, the developers are now accepting pre-registrations ahead of the anticipated worldwide release.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re eager to begin catching Pokemon as you catch some much-needed Zs, then our Pokemon Sleep pre-registration guide for Android and iOS has you covered.

How to pre-register for Pokemon Sleep on Android

The Pokemon Company Pre-registrations are now live for Pokemon Sleep on Android.

In order to pre-register for Pokemon Sleep on Android, simply follow the simple instructions outlined below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Head over to the Google Play Store.

Sign into your Google Play account.

Search for ‘Pokemon Sleep’ and head over to the official app page.

Select the ‘Pre-Register’ button.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be notified as soon as Pokemon Sleep is available on Android. As soon as the game is released, you’ll be able to download it onto your device.

Article continues after ad

How to pre-register for Pokemon Sleep on iOS

The Pokemon Company Pokemon Sleep enables you to meet all kinds of creatures.

While pre-registrations for Pokemon Sleep have yet to go live on iOS, you can follow the instructions below once the game is live on the App Store.

Head over to the App Store.

Sign into your Apple Account.

Search for ‘Pokemon Sleep’ and go to the official page.

Hit the ‘Pre-Order’ button.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be notified as soon as Pokemon Sleep has been released on iOS. This means you’ll be able to play it when the game releases on the App Store.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about pre-registrations for Pokemon Sleep on Android and iOS. Make sure you check out our Pokemon page for all the latest news and guide content.