Typhlosion announced for next Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 7-Star Tera Raid event

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have unveiled Typhlosion as the next obtainable starter in Scarlet & Violet’s 7-Star Tera Raid series.

Typhlosion first appeared in the Generation 2 games as the final evolution of the Fire-type starter Cyndaquil. In Pokemon: Legends Arceus, Typhlosion received a Hisuian form that adopted a Fire/Ghost dual-type.

Scarlet & Violet have introduced past starters typically unobtainable in the Paldea region in the past few months. The Generation 9 games have previously included Samurott, Cinderace, Decidueye, and several more Pokemon in 7-star Tera Raids. This time, Typhlosion has finally made its debut.

Typhlosion takes on a different type for Scarlet & Violet’s Tera Raids

ILCA / The Pokemon Company

On Twitter, SerebiiNet confirmed when Typhlosion would appear in 7-Star Tera Raids. To find the Black Crystals across the Paldean region containing Typhlosion, players must unlock 7-Star Tera Raids. Users can do this by completing all three story paths and The Way Home quest.

Instead of its regular Fire typing, Typhlosion would take on a Ghost Tera-type. Trainers can only catch one of the starter Pokemon per save file – which also has the Mightiest Mark.

The Typhlosion 7-Star Tera Raid will run from 00:00 UTC on April 14 through 23:59 UTC on April 16, 2023, then repeat from April 21 to April 23 during the same time frame.

Before Typhlosion’s announcement, some Scarlet & Violet players wished it would have taken Ditto’s place in a previous Tera Raid. “Please tell me this is a joke. Where’s Typhlosion,” brodybeilfuss wrote.

On the other hand, trainers are still patiently waiting for Scarlet & Violet to receive full integration with Pokemon Home. The application would allow users to transfer select Pokemon to the Generation 9 games.

While many players hope to catch Tera Raid Pokemon, it takes teamwork and skill. Popular party members to bring include Iron Hands and Azumarill.

However, those interested in tackling 7-Star Tera Raids can check out our many build guides for each announced event to figure out the best movesets and more.