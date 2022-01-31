xQc finally sees Typhlosion in Pokemon Legends Arceus and it’s priceless

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of the many Pokemon Legends Arceus players who was surprised by Hisuian Typhlosion – the new regional form of the classic Fire-type ‘Mon.

Pokemon Legends Arceus is home to a number of new regional forms, giving trainers the chance to catch ancient versions of their favorite monsters. While Hisuian Growlithe and Hisuian Arcanine have been praised for their designs, there is one fan-favorite ‘Mon that has baffled many Pokemon fans.

Typhlosion has been a popular pick amongst trainers since it first appeared in Gen II and since then, the Fire-type has been featured in numerous games in the hit creature collecting franchise. However, Typhlosion has received a new regional form in Pokemon Legends Arceus, which left xQc well and truly stunned.

xQc shocked by Hisuian Typhlosion

Popular streamer, xQc, has been busy delving into the ancient world of Pokemon Legends Arceus. While he was initially very hesitant about the open-world title, xQc seems to be enjoying the freedom of the new game.

Like many trainers, xQc chose Cyndaquill as his starter Pokemon. After all, the classic Gen II Fire-type evolves into Typhlosion – a terrifying bipedal beast that is known for its aggression and power.

This is something that is highlighted in its ferocious design. Well, what xQc didn’t know is that the iconic ‘Mon has a new regional form. Unlike its regular evolution, Hisuian Typhlosion no longer features scorching hot flames and an aggressive look.

The raging flames that once erupted from its back have been extinguished, while the overall ferocity of Typhlosion’s face has been scaled back. Instead, the Hisuian form appears more docile and relaxed in its design.

After finally leveling up Quilava to level 36, xQc looked on in excitement as he eagerly awaited his new powerful companion. However, the streamer was left stunned by what he saw before him.

“What the f*ck is that?” the streamer quietly muttered as he looked on in horror. “What the f*ck is that? Guys, who the f*ck is that. Ghost and fire?” It was clear xQc was shocked by the Hisuian form, leading to a hilarious clip.