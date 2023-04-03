Ditto announced for next Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have added Ditto to the mix of available Tera Raids. The Transform Pokemon has proven essential for breeding.

Introduced in Generation I, Ditto is a Normal-type Pokemon that cannot evolve but can produce eggs with any other pocket monster. A Ditto with high IV spreads makes the breeding process for ideal party members easier.

Recently, Scarlet & Violet has introduced several past starter Pokemon to the Paldean region with Tera Raids like Samurott, Decidueye, and Greninja. However, the next event will break that trend by introducing a classic Pokemon, Ditto.

Article continues after ad

Scarlet & Violet’s Ditto Tera Raid guarantees five max IVs

The Pokemon Company

Prominent Pokemon website Serebii revealed Ditto as the next Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid. Unlike the ongoing 7-Star Samurott event, Ditto is available in 5-Star Tera Raids. Instead of a set Tera Type, Ditto has multiple Tera Types with at least five max IVs.

The Ditto Tera Raid runs from 00:00 UTC on April 7 through 23:59 UTC on April 9, 2023.

In the post’s replies, some players seemed disappointed in Scarlet & Violet’s choice of Pokemon.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Twitter user FrancisLaRabia demanded Game Freak would integrate Scarlet & Violet with Pokemon Home instead of a Ditto Raid.

Article continues after ad

brodybeilfuss couldn’t believe the Tera Raid event and asked Scarlet & Violet would add Fire-type starter evolution Typhlosion as an alternative.

Aside from Ditto and starter Pokemon, Scarlet & Violet unveiled new Paradox forms during the National Pokemon Day presentation. The Pokemon Company confirmed players could encounter Walking Wake – the ancient form of Legendary Suicune — and Iron Leaves – the futuristic version of Legendary Virizion.

Tera Raids are an excellent opportunity to catch Pokemon previously unavailable in Scarlet & Violet. However, battles can prove challenging, and trainers often bring Pokemon like Iron Hands and Azumarill to complete the event.

Article continues after ad

To figure out the best strategy and movesets for the current Samurott Tera Raid, check out our build guide. Additionally, players could also try out Magikarp’s one-hit move plan to take down Samurott.