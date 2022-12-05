Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Salamence and Tyranitar Tera Raid Battle Event

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers will have the chance to encounter new event Tera Raids during December, with version exclusive Tyranitar for Scarlet and Salamence for Violet announced following the first burst of Charizard raids.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers have been busy since the release of the Gen 9 games, exploring the vast open world of Paldea and catching new Pokemon species. The game offers three story arcs and plenty of exploration, as well as the new Tera Raid battles that are reminiscent of Sword & Shield’s Max Raid dens.

However, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Tera Raids are a bit more challenging than the Max Raids of Gen 8. While the One-through-Four-Star encounters aren’t too tricky, anything about a Five-Star will likely give even the best trainers a bit of grief. This was especially true for the recent Seven-Star Charizard Raid event, which required players to carefully curate their teams to beat the Kantonian behemoth.

For those enjoying the new challenges these Tera Raid battles present, a new event has been announced for the coming week, giving players a chance to not only catch two power Tera-type Scarlet & Violet Pokemon but also potentially grind Spicy Herba Mystica.

Tera Raids will spotlight Salamence and Tyranitar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In a Twitter post by Serebii.net, it has been announced that the next Pokemon to be featured in a Tera Raid battle event will be Salamence for Violet and Tyranitar for Scarlet.

The event will take place from December 9 through December 11, 2022, and will give players the chance to battle Four and Five-Star Salamence and Tyranitar for the duration of the spotlight.

In the image for the event, a Ghost Tera-type Tyranitar and a Steel Tera-type Salamence are shown. Still, the announcement post does not state whether these are the only Tera types players will see populating during the event.

Additionally, both Pokemon are known to drop Spicy Herba Mystica during Five-Star Tera Raids. While it is possible their loot drops could be altered to remove this rare drop during the spotlight, it could be the perfect opportunity to grind the Herba if it stays present throughout the weekend.