Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players roast new “hideous” Paradox Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are a bit unsettled after seeing an upcoming Paradox form for the Gen 2 Legendary Raikou.

The August 2023 Pokemon Presents announced the Teal Mask DLC would launch on September 13, 2023. The presentation revealed Dipplin and Archaludon – the Dragon/Steel-type evolution of Duraludon.

The Pokemon Present also unveiled Paradox forms for the Gen 2 Electric Legendary Raikou and the Gen 5 Steel/Fighting-type Legendary Cobalion. However, the alternate Raikou version – known as Raging Bolt – has some fans confused by its appearance.

In response, Scarlet & Violet trainers have asked why the franchise did this to Raikou. The Pokemon’s comparisons have ranged from a Brachiosaurus to a lookalike Farigiraf.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players puzzled by Raikou Paradox form

The Pokemon Company

Following the presentation, several Pokemon fans took to Reddit to voice their concerns about Raging Bolt. One user said that Raikou was “completely butchered” in a post that used SpongeBob SquarePants to compare it to a giraffe.

“I’m sorry, but that thing is straight up hideous,” another player wrote.

Another Reddit post included comments justifying Raikou’s makeover as a counterpart to Suicune’s Paradox form.

“He’s clearly a sauropod dinosaur to go along with the theropod redesign for Suicune,” one person remarked. “Likely means Entei will be an ornithischian of some kind. Maybe a triceratops or a stegosaurus.”

Another trainer admitted to liking Raging Bolt’s appearance. “This right here, one of the only good parts of the whole Presents,” they suggested. “My pessimistic a** thought they’d stop with Walking Wake and Iron Leaves. Awesome to see they’re doing the others!”

Somehow, a Pokemon player predicted the Raikou Paradox form with their fan design. Considering Raikou resembles a Brachiosaurus, the comment section speculated that Paradox Entei would look like a Triceratops, Ankylosaur, or Stegosaurus.

According to the attached fan art, Paradox Entei will become a Triceratops. However, The Pokemon Company has not confirmed what direction they’ll take.

