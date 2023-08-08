Pokemon Go is about to add Scarlet & Violet Pokemon

A brand new set of Pokemon will soon be arriving in Pokemon Go, fresh out of the world of Scarlet & Violet, bringing a bit of the Paldea region to the popular mobile game.

The August Pokemon Presents livestream revealed a ton of exciting news like the classic Pokemon TCG game coming to Nintendo Switch Online, a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC release date, and the ability to get a free Mew in the Switch games.

There was also some thrilling news for fans of both Pokemon Go and the recent mainline game. The games would finally be fully colliding, introducing the highly anticipated set of Paldea Pokemon to Pokemon Go, allowing you to expand your Pokedex even further.

The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Scarlet & Violet Pokemon will arrive in Pokemon Go soon

During a subtle teaser in the August Pokemon Presents, it was revealed that several Scarlet & Violet creatures will be joining Pokemon Go in September 2023.

The just over 1000 Pokemon in the franchise have been slowly rolling over to Pokemon Go since its release in 2016, featuring tons of classics, fan favorites, and new additions thanks to recent games.

Now, just over nine months after the release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the Paldea Pokedex will be coming to Pokemon Go, with a short teaser showing off three obscured Pokemon that look a lot like Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly to us!

While there’s currently no confirmation regarding which Paldea Pokemon will be coming to Pokemon Go first, it seems safe to assume that the starter trio will be among the first to drop into the popular game.

This isn’t the first hint at Scarlet & Violet creatures coming to the mobile game – Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly also appeared in Pokemon Go’s seventh-anniversary artwork, which you can see above.