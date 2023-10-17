Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players “horrified” by what the game’s ending implies

Pokemon’s usually wholesome vibe was a little thrown off by Scarlet & Violet’s heavy ending. One particular part has some players terrified of its potential impacts and it’s not what you’d expect.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet certainly shook up the Pokemon formula with its wild ride of a final act. Frankly, it was a little full on and I don’t mean because of the game-breaking final boss bug.

It’s a pretty safe assumption that nobody expected a tragic death and malignant AI. The showdown to stop a potential world-ending threat is pretty par for the course though.

The decision to have Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s respective Professor be the big bad capitalized on well-known fan theories and has pushed speculation about rogue teachers in the DLC. That’s not what has Reddit user u/Well-Sheat so worked up though.

In the midst of your final clash in Area Zero, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduces a new concept never seen in the series before. Well, it introduces a couple but the one with the most “horrifying implications” according to u/Well-Sheat is easy to gloss over.

“When you go into the final battle with the professor, they have security protocols that just lock all Pokeballs not belonging to them,” they explain. This technology in the hands of the Pokemon universe’s many mega-corporations and criminal “teams” could certainly be troublesome.

“This technology could easily be used to shut down the entire economy of a given region and either hold it for ransom or just take over,” u/Well-Sheat continued. “The implications are insane.”

“It’s so scary to think about in that setting,” one user agreed. Others didn’t seem to think the situation was too out of the ordinary. “Apocalyptic weapons like these are just another Wednesday for the Pokemon world.”

The Pokemon Company The thought of Giovanni getting his hands on a weapon like that is definitely chilling.

Some used the situations proposed by u/Well-Sheat to hypothesize how denizens of the Pokemon universe would respond to the threat. “Pokémon rangers don’t use balls so they will save the day,” one put forward.

Others said that the homemade Pokeballs fashioned from Apricorns might not rely on the same technologies and could be unaffected. “Guess I’m gonna catch all my Pokemon in those, just in case,” a user with a strong sense of headcannon decided.