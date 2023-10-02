How to avoid Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s game-breaking final boss bug

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has discovered a major bug while battling the Paradise Protection Protocol. Here’s what you can do to avoid it.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet recently launched The Teal Mask – the first part of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. The expansion marked the debut of several new Pokemon, like Ogerpon, Okidogi, and Munkidori, in addition to returning favorites.

The Teal Mask also added the Ogre Oustin’ minigame, the Timeless Woods side quest, and more mass outbreak events.

Unfortunately, Scarlet & Violet’s 2.0.1 update also introduced a new bug that can cause your game to crash. Thankfully, a player has offered some advice on how to temporarily this issue until Game Freak addresses it.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers bug during boss battle

Twitter user mattyoukhana_ posted a clip of their game crashing while battling the Paradise Protection Protocol at the end of their playthrough. The bug occurs if trainers have Koraidon/Miraidon registered to their Pokedex and hover over their party’s fourth, fifth, or sixth slot.

mattyoukhana_ gave two solutions on how to prevent this glitch from happening. They suggested going into the battle with a team of only three Pokemon and moving up instead of down to reach the Legendary slot.

Trainers theorized the bug was related to a party restriction potentially present in the Indigo Disk DLC. However, it has not been confirmed, and Game Freak has not addressed the issue at the time of writing.

Previously, the company fixed a glitch regarding the Kitakami Ogre Clan side quest that affected players’ progress.

That’s everything you need to know about how to avoid this Scarlet & Violet glitch. Check out our coverage below for more helpful guides:

