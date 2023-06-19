Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player reveals trick to find Shiny Tauros

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has revealed a handy trick to find and differentiate Shiny Paldean Tauros from their regular counterparts.

Ever since shinies were introduced in Generation 2, Pokemon has had an issue with some of them looking too similar to their regular forms. While some fan-favorite shiny designs exist like Charizard, Metagross, and Ponyta there are some far less popular ones.

Some of the worst offenders for this include Glaceon, Garchomp, and Togekiss. All three of these undergo minor changes that hardly distinguish them. It’s not just older Pokemon that fall prey either with the likes of like Duraludon and Tandemaus being just as guilty.

Article continues after ad

However, all of those entries are beaten by Paldean Tauros which has such a similar-looking shiny form that it’s difficult to identify in the wild without using a specific trick.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Let’s Go feature is perfect for catching Shiny Tauros

As similar-looking shiny Pokemon go none have Paldean Tauros beat. The black bull undergoes an underwhelming transformation in its shiny form by becoming a slightly less black bull.

More specifically, the dark grey on its head and the black of its fur are switched but it takes an eager eye to spot the difference. Those just passing by a herd of Tauros could easily miss a shiny. This is especially troublesome since Gen 9 doesn’t have open-world sparkles to signify a shiny spawn.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, one player revealed a useful trick for avoiding this outcome. By using the Let’s Go features that debuted in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can make sure they don’t miss out on a shiny Paldean Tauros.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Players can use the Let’s Go feature by pressing the R button with a Pokemon selected. This will send them into the open world where they will attack any nearby Pokemon. This is great for grinding experience and quickly gathering crafting materials for TMs.

Article continues after ad

However, it has another use. Pokemon sent out through the Let’s Go mechanic won’t attack shiny Pokemon. This makes it incredible for hunting Shiny Tauros as they roam in dense packs and are hard to tell apart.

Just send out a Pokemon of choice to fight a pack of Tauros as you ride by. If the Pokemon leaves one Tauros alive then you’ve most likely found a rare shiny. From there you can save, begin the encounter and catch it.

Article continues after ad

If you’re interested in Shiny hunting and want to know more consider checking out our dedicated guide. There you can find out more about the exact odds, ways to improve Shiny spawn rates, and how to efficiently catch Shiny Pokemon.