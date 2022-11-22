Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players want “Pokemon’s government” in real life

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players laud “the Pokemon government” for its accomplishments regarding healthcare, inflation, and more.

Tokyo-based developer Game Freak has shipped two major Pokemon titles this year for the Nintendo Switch, Legends Arceus and Scarlet and Violet.

As such, fans of the long-running franchise have much to discuss with respect to these new experiences and the series as a whole.

But while some players lament the technical woes plaguing Scarlet and Violet, one series faithful has sparked discourse about a topic that seldom receives mention – the in-universe government.

Scarlet & Violet players tip their hats to the Pokemon government

Reddit user TheJesterOfHyrule recently began a thread in the Pokemon subreddit that celebrates the franchise’s government system. It seems many people agree with this sentiment, too; at the time of writing, the post has garnered well over 45,000 upvotes.

The Redditor notes that inflation hasn’t impacted the price of goods in the Pokemon universe since 1996. For instance, Pokeballs priced at 200 Pokedollars 25-plus years ago still cost the same amount today.

The government also warrants praise for offering free healthcare, free education, and livable habitats for pocket monsters. Better yet, the homeless population seems non-existent, the Redditor added.

Not everyone is convinced the government actually bends to the will of the people, however. One player noted that leadership “secretly reduce[s] the effectiveness of Pokballs every year.”

Someone else pointed out that the crime rate is incredibly high. And how many victories can the government truly claim if crime syndicates regularly initiate apocalyptic events?

Suffice it to say, it appears there are quite a few tradeoffs for living in the relatively cozy-looking world of Pokemon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now for the Nintendo Switch.