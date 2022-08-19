Everything we know about Fuecoco in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Fire-starter

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s new set of starter Pokemon includes Fuecoco and many trainers are considering choosing it already. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet continues the tradition of offering players one of three brand new Pokemon to choose as their starter each one falling within three typings: Water, Fire, and Grass.

Fuecoco, Gen 9’s Fire-type starter, is a laid-back reptile that rarely exerts energy unless it’s worked up an appetite. The yellow square scales on its stomach and back absorb heat which it converts into fire energy.

While the bright yellow tufts sprouting from its head may be mistaken for hair, it’s actually overflowing fire energy leaking from inside Fuecoco’s body. As it gets more excited – likely due to the presence of food – its head will sprout more flames.

Fuecoco Overview CategoryFire Croc PokemonTypeFireHeight1’4″Weight21.6 lbsAbilityBlaze

Type of Pokemon

There are three new starter Pokemon to choose from when starting your journey in the Paldea Region.

Fuecoco is the latest first-type Pokemon.

How to evolve Fuecoco: Level

Just like many other fire-type starter Pokemon that have featured in the video game series over the years, Fuecoco will evolve by reaching a certain level.

While the game has not yet been released, based on previous game data, when Fuecoco reaches between levels 14-18 it will trigger its first evolution.

Fuecoco final evolution level

The final form is still yet to be revealed, though it is expected to evolve into it between levels 30-36.

The evolution chain has not yet been revealed – though, we will update this article with more information as time goes by.

Then, you can decide whether or not you want Fuecoco by your side, battling through the new Gym leaders on the path to becoming a champion.