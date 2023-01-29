Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are convinced Skeledirge is the best fire starter

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are comparing all the past Fire-type starter designs, and are convinced Skeledirge is finally a step in the right direction.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have been settling into the Paldea region with plenty of new Pokemon species. This includes the three new starters Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly. Starters can cause a good deal of controversy when prepping to delve into a new chapter of the series, and the Gen 9 set hasn’t escaped the critical lens. However, fans have been pleasantly surprised – especially regarding Fuecoco.

Fuecoco is a small, reptilian Fire-type that looks like a cross between a teddy bear and a tiny crocodile. Despite having a very awkward middle evolution, its final form Skeledirge is a refreshing break from the past trend of bi-pedal, humanoid Fire starters.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have taken to social media to discuss the change, with many comparing the Fire/Ghost-type to companions of previous generations. The stark difference helps Skeledirge stand out, and even puts it above many other options according to fans.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are happy for their crocodile

In a Twitter post by PkmnBrainrot, the Scarlet and Violet fan shares an image of every Fire-type starter from each generation. The image includes a comment about each different design, and how they become increasingly more human.

It has been a long-standing joke that Fire-starters are doomed to stand upright on two legs, regardless of what their first or second evolutions look like. However, with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge, it seems the process went in reverse – and fans are loving it.

One player comments, “Evolution at its best” while another adds “Skeledirge be like: I am P A M C A K E”. Another Skeledirge enthusiast states, “He is the best Fire starter to me, love his typing” while one happy fan exclaims “WE’RE FREE FROM THE CURSE”.

Humorously, while Skeledirge gets to scuttle on all fours, both Meowscarda and Quaquaval are running around on two legs with surprisingly human forms. It seems the need for humanoid starter Pokemon still had to be placed somewhere.