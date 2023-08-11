Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans try to predict Entei’s Paradox form in new DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are speculating over what Paradox Entei will look like when the game’s Wave 2 DLC release rolls around.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans got a better look at the game’s upcoming DLC which included the first glimpse at a new Paradox Pokemon: Raging Bolt.

Raging Bolt is a Paradox form of Generation 2’s Legendary Beast Raikou, similar to Walking Wake. While some fans weren’t fans of Raging Bolt’s design, it’s clear GameFreak setting up to have the entire Legendary Beast trio come to Pokemon Scarlet.

As such, many trainers have started to wonder what the third Legendary Beast, Entei, will look like in its Paradox form.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet predict Paradox Entei’s design

Scarlet & Violet fans have taken to social media to showcase their Paradox Entei designs, with many trying to guess the route GameFreak will go with its design.

Pokemon content creator HoopsandHipHip showed off artwork designed by Elesteva076 on Twitter, which looks to be inspired by a T-Rex, complete with tiny arms, horns, and a crystallized tail.

Another artist going by the username FloofHips tweeted out their interpretation of Paradox Entei, which involved a much more bulky and sturdy frame.

Their design featured a massive head-plate similar to a Triceratops as well as a volcanic mountain sprouting from its back.

However, not all trainers decided to go for a menacing art style and design. Artist AlcorChannel opted for a softer design based on a Sauropod with a short neck.

It still retains much of Entei’s original design, but adds elements like a fully spiked ridge along its back flanked by billowing clouds.

However, a Reddit user named WhenBuffalosfly predicted an entirely different direction. They wondered what Paradox Entei would look like based around a Pterosaur and chose the Quetzalcoatlus.

It would certainly be interesting to see GameFreak adapt Paradox Entei into a Fire/Flying-type, given each previous form is based around some kind of dinosaur.

While it’s still unclear when fans with get their first look at Paradox Entei, fans are excited to see how it ends up after Raging Bolt made its thunderous debut.