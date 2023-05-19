Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans lose faith after Pokemon Home delay

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have expressed their disappointment in GameFreak, The Pokemon Company, and Pokemon Home’s release after its recent delay.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have been waiting quite some time for Pokemon Home to finally add compatibility to the Generation 9 games since their release on November 18, 2022.

On May 18, 2023, the official Pokemon Twitter account announced that Pokemon Home would finally support Scarlet & Violet transfers on May 24, 2023. Unfortunately, The Pokemon Company redacted this info the following day and confirmed the release date is still unknown.

Now, fans have taken to social media to voice their frustration and disappointment, not only with Pokemon Home’s release but also with developer GameFreak and The Pokemon Company in general.

Pokemon fans voice disappointment over Home delay

Reactions from the Pokemon community came from social media platforms across the internet, with many taking to the replies to Pokemon’s tweet confirming the delay.

Fans cited the list of disappointments surrounding Pokemon in the past several months that have led to their frustration. “I’ll say it, anyone that defends this… The Tera raid for Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, this past Tera Raid for Great Tusk and Iron Treads, this screw-up, and probably, even more, I can’t name, BESIDES the base game’s issues already.”

Others simply replied with reactions to show their loss of faith. Sentiments like, “Just trash it,” “This sh*t is never coming out,” and “Actually pathetic” filled the replies to the delay tweet.

Several posts on Pokemon-centric subreddits have also shared the news, with fans discussing the news there as well.

“Gamefreak and the Pokemon Company are doing their very, very best to become the most scummy game developers around…” said one fan.

Another player claimed Pokemon’s notoriety brings in makes instances like these harder to swallow. “To be perfectly honest, it’s just getting harder and harder to defend them at this point. Raids released with game-crashing bugs can’t get their dates right. It’s absolutely unacceptable for the world’s biggest media franchise.”

With problems surrounding both Pokemon Scarlet & Violet as well as the mobile title Pokemon Go, it seems the community’s opinion of the IP may have hit an all-time low.