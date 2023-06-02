Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players reunite with familiar faces thanks to Pokemon Home

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers are celebrating long-awaited reunions with old partner Pokemon now that Home has finally launched.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have been waiting for Pokemon Home compatibility to finally make its way to Generation 9 since the games launched in November 2022.

Despite a disappointing delay on May 19, 2023, Pokemon Home is finally compatible with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, meaning trainers can start bringing over a wide variety of Pokemon that they’ve stored in the online service.

Now, Scarlet & Violet fans across social media are sharing reunions with their treasured partner Pokemon from past Generations in the newest iteration of the mainline Pokemon games.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers celebrate Pokemon Home launch

Fans flooded the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit with posts showing off partner Pokemon that had finally made it to Generation 9 after being stuck in Pokemon Home.

One post, which showed a trainer posing with a sleeping Arcanine, said, “Good to have my partner back. First ‘competitive’ Pokemon I ever bred all the way back in FireRed. We have been to every region together and now he’s ready to adventure in Paldea.”

Fans in the comments remarked that Arcanine was one of a small group of Pokemon that has made it to every main series game, even surviving the Pokedex culling during Generation 8.

Another trainer took a selfie with their Kyogre, and told the community, “This was the first Kyogre I caught way back when Ruby and Sapphire first came out!! Was also the first Pokemon I ever leveled to 100 which was a big deal when I was a kid lmao. It’s so awesome that I was able to bring it all the way to Violet from the GBA!!!”

Many different Legendary Pokemon were included in the list of monsters able to come over to Scarlet & Violet through Pokemon Home, which also included Groudon, Arceus, and many more.

Finally, another fan posted a picture with their Delphox, Charlie, and explained, “My first Pokemon game was X, and he was my starter, so this is the first Pokemon I’ve ever received in any game. I haven’t seen him since 2019 and I’m just happy to have my boy back.”

Although the wait was long, seeing the heartwarming reunions between trainers and their old friends from past Generations made it all worthwhile.