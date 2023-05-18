Pokemon Home is finally adding support for Scarlet and Violet transfers

Pokemon Home support will be added to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet as part of an upcoming software update confirmed for release on May 24.

Pokemon Home is a free app available on mobile and Nintendo Switch that allows players to transfer and store their Pokemon across various games.

When a new Pokemon game is launched, Home support is not usually available right away, with it instead being added sometime after. For Legends: Arceus, Home support was added four months after launch.

Article continues after ad

However, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has taken longer than expected to receive Home support as it was originally slated for early 2023. But now the wait is over and players will get what they want soon enough.

Pokemon Home to add support for Scarlet & Violet in late May

Pokemon Home is being updated to support Pokemon Scarlet & Violet on May 24, 2023. Once live, the update will allow players to transfer Pokemon freely between Home and the Gen 9 games.

The announcement reads: “On May 23, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. PDT, Pokémon HOME will be updated to version 3.0.0 and players will be able to link Pokémon HOME with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.”

Article continues after ad

Elaborating further, The Pokemon Company confirmed these specifics: “Linking Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet to Pokémon HOME will allow players to move Pokémon freely between Pokémon HOME and their game. Just remember that Pokémon can only be moved to games that they appear in.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Pokemon Company

Currently, Pokemon Home supports one-way transfers from Pokemon Go, Bank, Let’s Go Eevee/Pikachu, and two-way transfers for Sword & Shield, Brillant Diamond & Shining Pearl, and Legends: Arceus.

Article continues after ad

Scarlet & Violet will support two-way transfers, letting players send and receive Pokemon to and from Pokemon Home.

The first time you transfer a Pokemon from Scarlet or Violet into Home you’ll receive a mystery gift featuring Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with hidden abilities. This gift will be claimable in the mobile version of Pokemon Home.

Trainers won’t be able to transfer all of their Pokemon between games, though, due to the Pokedex limitations that are present in each game.

Article continues after ad

The official Pokemon website gives a good example: You won’t be able to send a Doliv from Scarlet & Violet to Sword & Shield, but you will be able to send a Pikachu from Sword & Shield to Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a regional National Dex supporting 400 unique Pokemon with a further handful introduced through Tera Raid battles.