When is Mewtwo coming to Pokemon Unite? Release date & Mega Evolution teasers

Mewtwo is finally making its grand entrance into the Pokemon Unite arena, with trainers able to play as this Legendary creature and its Mega Evolutions very soon.

Pokemon Unite’s roster of playable characters has expanded hugely since the game first launched back in July 2021, with over 50 Pokemon now available to choose from including Eeveelutions like Sylveon and Legendaries like Zacian.

Now, to celebrate the game’s second anniversary, one of the most iconic Pokemon of all time is stepping onto the battlefield: Mewtwo! Here’s everything you need to know about this Legendary’s release date and Mega Evolutions.

Mewtwo will be available to unlock in Pokemon Unite on Friday, July 21, 2023.

It’s currently unknown how players will be able to get this Legendary creature. Chances are you’ll need to purchase a Mewtwo License using Aeos Coins or Aeos Gems, and if that’s the case, we have a feeling it will be one of the most expensive Pokemon in the game.

Having said that, it was previously possible to get a Legendary Zacian License for free by logging in and playing a virtual board game every day during a special event, so something similar could be in the works for Mewtwo’s debut. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Will Mega Mewtwo X & Y be available in Pokemon Unite?

The official teaser poster for Mewtwo’s arrival in Pokemon Unite features Mega Mewtwo Y and Mega Mewtwo X floating ominously in the background, teasing that you’ll eventually be able to play as both of these powerful Mega-Evolutions in the game.

An announcement on the Japanese website for Pokemon Unite has revealed there will actually be two Mewtwo Licenses available in Pokemon Unite. The first goes live on July 21 and features Mega Mewtwo Y, while the second goes live in mid-August and features Mega Mewtwo X.

This is a pretty big deal, as it will mark the first time that Mega-Evolution has been available in Pokemon Unite. It’s even more exciting because Mega-Evolution is a feature that’s been absent from the mainline Pokemon games for years now, so it’ll be fun to revisit it.

That’s everything we know about Mewtwo in Pokemon Unite right now! Make sure you check out our Pokemon home page for the latest news and guides.