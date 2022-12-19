Pokemon Scarlet & Violet announce Delibird Tera Raid event for the holidays

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will have the chance to encounter Delibird for a limited time in Tera Raid dens. Battles will offer trainers the opportunity to stock up on Tera Shards of all types.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have already been able to participate in several Tera Raid events throughout the Paldea region. Seven-Star Charizard, accompanied by lower-level Mimikyu and Florges, was the first to appear for a limited time. They were followed by an increased spawn of Salamence in Violet and Tyranitar in Scarlet.

While some of these Tera Raids, like the Seven-Star Charizard, are meant to challenge players in new and exciting ways, others can be the perfect opportunity to grind items earned as rewards. These can include valuable materials like Nuggets and Pearls, rare Herba Mystica, and Tera Shards.

With the holiday season in full swing, the next Pokemon that will populate Paldea’s Tera Raids is perfect for the chilly weather and gift-giving.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can battle Delibird

In a recent Twitter update from Serebii.net, it has been announced that Delibird will feature in One through Five-Star Tera Raids starting December 23, 2022, and ending at midnight on December 25, 2022.

In the news post provided to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers via their PokePortal news, more details about the Delibird event can be found. Players will encounter Delibird of all different types lurking in the crystal Tera Raid dens through the Paldea region. Defeating and Delibird will offer “plenty of rewards”, but the Five-Star battles will have a chance to get “various Tea Shards” with each win.

Does Delibird drop Herba Mystica?

Regular spawns for Delibird in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet do not drop Herba Mystica.

Because of this, it is unlikely they will possess the drops during the Tera Raid event in December. However, there is a possibility the featured battles could have different items added to their reward drops. This information will be updated as further details about the event become available.

Despite a potential lack of Herba Mystica, it could be the perfect opportunity to amass dozens of Tera Shards, giving players the ability to change up any Tera Types they don’t like on their Pokemon companions.