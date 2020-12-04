Pokemon releases Pikachu ASMR and fans are loving it

The Pokemon Company surprised fans on December 3 with a special ASMR video hosted by Pikachu. The odd YouTube upload went viral after players of the Nintendo RPG couldn’t get enough of it.

Pokemon made its debut in 1996 and quickly took the world by storm. Decades later, the Nintendo property has surpassed titans such as Disney and Marvel to become the highest-grossing media franchise of all time. From cards to t-shirts, consumers can’t get enough of the beloved series.

On December 3, fans were surprised when the series’ mascot, Pikachu, hosted an ASMR video. Players unfamiliar with the audio phenomena that has swept YouTube and Twitch found themselves surprised by how much the Electric-type’s sounds made them feel relaxed.

Pikachu relaxes Pokemon fans with ASMR

ASMR, which stands for auto sensory meridian response, is a phenomenon where certain sound frequencies cause listeners to get tingles or chills. The category has exploded on sites like YouTube where millions tune in to watch personalities whisper into a mic – yeah, it sounds weird on paper.

Now, The Pokemon Company has shared their own take on the medium by releasing an upload that features lovable mascot Pikachu. Despite only being out mere hours at the time of writing, the video has racked up over 369k views.

For over 15 minutes, the Gen I character interacts with objects around the room, while also shuffling and rolling across the floor. The adorable ‘mon even whispers its iconic “Pika Pika” catchphrase from various angles.

Despite not being the usual content the Pokemon community expects, fans absolutely loved it. One user exclaimed, “I never knew I needed a Pikachu ASMR!” Another viewer agreed and wrote, “The comfiest thing I have ever heard.” Some even wanted more ASMR content featuring other Pokemon: “I need the Eevee version of this.”

While ASMR isn’t for everyone, the unexpected Pikachu video has been a major hit with the community. Maybe Nintendo was actually onto something big with their Pokemon Sleep project after all.

Despite releasing over two decades ago, the Game Freak franchise has never been more popular. Fans have a lot to be excited for as the series will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021, with many surprises to come.