Pokemon

Pokemon releases Pikachu ASMR and fans are loving it

Published: 4/Dec/2020 20:41 Updated: 4/Dec/2020 21:09

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon mascot Pikachu doing ASMR on YouTube.
The Pokemon Company

ASMR

The Pokemon Company surprised fans on December 3 with a special ASMR video hosted by Pikachu. The odd YouTube upload went viral after players of the Nintendo RPG couldn’t get enough of it.

Pokemon made its debut in 1996 and quickly took the world by storm. Decades later, the Nintendo property has surpassed titans such as Disney and Marvel to become the highest-grossing media franchise of all time. From cards to t-shirts, consumers can’t get enough of the beloved series.

On December 3, fans were surprised when the series’ mascot, Pikachu, hosted an ASMR video. Players unfamiliar with the audio phenomena that has swept YouTube and Twitch found themselves surprised by how much the Electric-type’s sounds made them feel relaxed.

Screenshot of Snorlax sleeping in the Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon fans can now lay back like Snorlax with Pikachu ASMR.

Pikachu relaxes Pokemon fans with ASMR

ASMR, which stands for auto sensory meridian response, is a phenomenon where certain sound frequencies cause listeners to get tingles or chills. The category has exploded on sites like YouTube where millions tune in to watch personalities whisper into a mic – yeah, it sounds weird on paper.

Now, The Pokemon Company has shared their own take on the medium by releasing an upload that features lovable mascot Pikachu. Despite only being out mere hours at the time of writing, the video has racked up over 369k views.

For over 15 minutes, the Gen I character interacts with objects around the room, while also shuffling and rolling across the floor.  The adorable ‘mon even whispers its iconic “Pika Pika” catchphrase from various angles.

Despite not being the usual content the Pokemon community expects, fans absolutely loved it. One user exclaimed, “I never knew I needed a Pikachu ASMR!” Another viewer agreed and wrote, “The comfiest thing I have ever heard.” Some even wanted more ASMR content featuring other Pokemon: “I need the Eevee version of this.”

Pokemon fans comment on ASMR Pikachu YouTube upload.
YouTube
Fans absolutely love the video.

While ASMR isn’t for everyone, the unexpected Pikachu video has been a major hit with the community. Maybe Nintendo was actually onto something big with their Pokemon Sleep project after all.

Despite releasing over two decades ago, the Game Freak franchise has never been more popular. Fans have a lot to be excited for as the series will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021, with many surprises to come.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.