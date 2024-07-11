“Horrible” Shiny Pokemon finally getting praise years later

Pokemon players are taking a second look at Shiny ‘mons that they previously disregarded and are turning around to praise them years later.

Shiny Pokemon can be hit or miss depending on what colors change and how appealing the pocket monster’s overall pallet switch is. One Pokemon fan posed a question to Reddit about which shiny versions players disregarded in the past that they have now grown to like.

“At first I didn’t like Buzzwole’s shiny (or Buzzwole even…,) but it has really grown on me to the point it’s one of my favorite shiny forms (and ultra beast),” the Reddit post said.

Article continues after ad

The Ultra Beast’s regular coloring is mostly red and black with some silver accents thrown in, and its Shiny form lightens the reds to orange and adds some green that pops on its model.

“I remember seeing him for the first time and thinking it was a new Groudon form,” one Reddit user said in response.

Article continues after ad

Other players shared the Shiny Pokemon that have grown on them with multiple shouting out Espeon. The Eeveelution is usually a soft pink color, but its shiny version turns its model into a sickly shade of green.

“I used to agree with people that the green was too much, but now I think of it as a silly alien cat and it has grown on me a lot,” one user said.

Article continues after ad

Another upvoted comment mentioned Zekrom. The Generation 5 legendary has a subtle shiny version, going from black and grey to black and blue with green accents on its tail instead of blue.

“I always thought Shiny Zekrom would be white and shiny Reshiram would be black, but it never happened… I found a shiny Zekrom in UM, and now I really like Zekrom’s shiny. It’s subtle, but the blue/grey color scheme is really cool. Also, the blue eyes and the green glowing tail when it attacks are kinda cool,” the player said.

Article continues after ad

Whether players think they are ugly or not, Shiny Pokemon are a hot commodity in the community as some spend thousands of hours hunting for specific ones, even if they initially look a little ugly.