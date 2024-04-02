Stunning Pokemon Tarot features every Eeveelution

If you’re an Eevee fan, you’ll be obsessed with this unique piece of Pokemon art featuring every Eeveelution (and then some) in a digital Tarot collection.

The Eeveelutions are some of the most popular ‘mons in the Pokemon franchise – and with good reason. They’re adorable and fit into lots of different Pokemon Types, which makes them ideal subjects for pieces of art like this mesmerizing Tarot collection.

A talented Pokemon artist shared their work in r/pokemon recently, unveiling a gorgeous selection of Tarot-themed Pokemon stickers in a Reddit post. The stickers feature every single Eeveelution, along with iconic Starters, Legendaries, and fan favorite ‘mons.

The other Pokemon fans in the Subreddit were delighted with the stickers, with one person declaring, “You have NO idea how quickly I hopped by your store to buy a set. It’s so cute!”

Other Pokemon fans in the comments suggested their own additions to the collection, with one person joking, “The fool should have had Magikarp on a fishing line!” Someone else pointed out that the Absol design for the Calamity sticker could’ve also been great as The Tower card.

Magically-inclined Pokemon collectors in the replies queried whether the original artist had an actual Pokemon Tarot deck for sale alongside the stickers, with a few others suggesting that the stickers would make wonderful tattoo designs, too.

One of the best things about being a Pokemon fan is undoubtedly getting to see the sheer talent in the community. Whether you’re a fan of Fakemon designs or customized TCG binders, there’ll be something in the community to get hyped about.