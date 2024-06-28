Pokemon Go players reveal the one spawn they never ignore

There are tons of Pokemon to grab in Pokemon Go, and plenty of players are looking to catch ’em all. However, it seems there’s some Pokemon that fans just can’t ignore, no matter how many they come across.

Whether it’s an epic Legendary, an ultra-rare Shiny, or even a Pikachu with a cool new hat, it’s hard to deny that every player has at least one Pokemon they can’t help but catch. However, according to the community, it isn’t always the powerful Pokemon they’re looking for. Sometimes it’s just the most adorable, the most memed, or simply the Shiny that’s been eluding them for years.

One Pokemon Go player asked the Reddit community “anyone else have a Pokemon you always try to catch when it spawns even though you don’t actually need it?” They left their own classic catch, stating that they “can never resist a Bidoof.”

Of course, Bidoof is a classic meme among the community, with many calling it a “god” despite its powers being almost as limited as a poor Magikarp.

Fans were quick to share their own must-catches, with the likes of “Lotad,” “Durant,” and “Any of the needs 400 candy to evolve” pocket monsters receiving plenty of mentions.

However, one Pokemon took the top spot as the most highly demanded catch, with tons of players highlighting that they’ll never ignore catching an Eevee.

“I can’t ignore an Eevee,” commented one player, going on to say that “they are useful as well. I’m a crazy cat lady so all the cat types call to me, Glameow, Sprigatito, Skitty. Less keen on Meowth.”

Others added: “Eevee.. got over 2000 candies and no shiny. The only shiny I got are event ones that can’t evolve.”

As many are aware, Shiny Eevees are pretty rare in Pokemon Go, so it makes sense that players are always looking for them in the wild. After all, there are so many Eeveelutions that you’ll need tons of candy and some pretty powerful additions to make them live up to their hype.

Sure, some Pokemon are rarer than others, but it’s clear Eevee is worth its weight in gold to the Pokemon Go community – sorry Bidoof, you don’t win this time.