Pokemon Go players demand new debuts amid repeat event frustration

Pokemon Go has been out for almost eight years now, and since then, 852 Pokemon have arrived in the popular mobile game. There are still plenty of ‘mons that fans have been going without, though – and they’re starting to get frustrated.

Nothing is worse than watching the game receive updates, new seasons, or even events while your favorite Pokemon passes you by. Sure, there are tons of Pocket Monsters to add to your Pokedex, but the motivation to catch ’em all is drastically decreased without the likes of Sobble, the Galar region, or even Poppilo gracing our screens.

In fact, Pokemon Go players are getting increasingly frustrated over the lack of new Pokemon debuts after the Stadium Sights and Slumbering Sands events failed to produce any new ‘mons other than two Shiny variants.

The frustration made its way to the Pokemon Go Reddit, where one player revealed “Every missing Pokemon and forms at the end of the World of Wonders season,” showcasing tons of missed opportunities for Niantic.

While many were surprised with some missing Pokemon, others were quick to blame Niantic for their lack of new releases.

“Them not finishing Megas still is just so frustrating to me,” commented one annoyed player, while another joked, “at Niantic’s current rate it will take them a decade to release everything shown here.”

While the lack of new Pokemon in upcoming events is certainly frustrating, one user was quick to provide a reason as to why this may be happening: “I presume they want that content to last as long as possible, and space out releases so players won’t ever get a complete collection.”

They went on to add that “With Mega Evolution being confirmed for Pokemon Legends Z-A next year, there will hopefully be a slew of new Megas, so Niantic can speed up the release schedule a bit without fear of running out.”

It’s not been confirmed that we’ll get more Pokemon in the mobile game upon the release of Pokemon Legends Z-A, but it stands to reason that there will be more for Niantic to use, which could result in a few more debuts.

Nevertheless, fans don’t want to wait until a new Pokemon game comes out, especially when there are so many missing from the game right now, like Vivillon who would have been perfect for Go Fest according to fans, with some highlighting that “the Pokeball pattern is perfect for it.”

While there are not too many new Pokemon coming in the current season, be sure to keep an eye out on our Pokemon Go events hub or our Community Day guides to ensure you’re able to catch ’em all with ease.