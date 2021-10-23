Pokemon Legends Arceus may get Zelda Breath of the Wild-inspired feature

Pokemon Legends Arceus may get a major feature seen in games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Genshin Impact. If a new leak is to be believed, the 2022 RPG will have depth to its NPCs never seen before in previous Game Freak titles.

While only a few months out from release, there is still a lot we don’t know about Pokemon Legends Arceus. While there has been reported leaks left and right, the game still has a lot that has yet to be revealed.

According to one insider, the semi-open world RPG is adopting an incredible feature from games like Zelda that will add a sense of realism to the region of Hisui and its citizens.

Pokemon Legends Arceus to get Zelda feature?

Despite there being eight generation of titles, for many, the Pokemon franchise has lacked features that make the world feel alive. 2019’s Sword & Shield technically had a day and night cycle, but it didn’t really feel like a passage of time inside the game’s world.

All of that is set to change, according to a post by popular Pokemon insider Eclipse. “I think they are treating in-game time for Pokémon Legends Arceus similar to GTA,” they tweeted. “Or simply the time of day will be updated with lights/shadows, day/night, sunrise/sunset, etc. to any type of important “loading” such as resting at a camp, being knocked out or ending quests.”

In a follow up to the post, they added: “And NPCs react to all the changes, like someone already noticed when night comes, it’s unlikely to see NPCs outside of their houses. A very nice touch to make everything more realistic, I really hope it’s like GTA but I’m happy at the end with all the improvements they’ve done.”

And NPCs react to all the changes, like someone already noticed when night comes, it's unlikely to see NPCs outside of their houses.

While the social media posts were made back in September, the insider updated fans on October 22 and ‘confirmed’ it. The new features would add quite a bit of depth to RPG that has been missing.

Although it might not sound massive on paper, it’s easy to forget how many NPCs in previous games would be static. Regardless of what is going on in the game’s story, every character and town would remain the same. This looks to shake that up from the sounds of it.

Only time will tell how the mechanic could work in the final version of the game. But it would be interesting if certain missions could only be attempted at specific times. Or if some Pokemon only venture out of their habitat based on whether it’s night or day – the possibilities are endless!