Pokemon launches adorable ‘Snoozing Snorlax’ ASMR livestream

With Pokemon Sleep on the horizon, an ASMR livestream featuring a ‘Snoozing Snorlax’ and friends has begun – and it’s guaranteed to send you into a slumber, as it will last for more than 100 hours.

Marketing for the long-awaited Pokemon Sleep mobile app, which lets you raise a Snorlax with the power of your sleeping habits, has officially gone into full force.

As well as the release of a sleep-tracking Pokemon Go Plus+ device and a crossover event in Pokemon Go, there’s now a Snoozing Snorlax livestream for you to watch, complete with ASMR sound effects.

You can tune into the livestream on The Pokemon Company’s official YouTube channel or hit play below.

According to a tweet from The Pokemon Company, the more ‘goodnight’ comments that are left on the livestream, the greater Snorlax’s Drowsy Power will become.

We watched the livestream for about an hour (don’t judge) and every time the Drowsy Power meter at the top-right corner of the screen filled up, more Pokemon appeared to join Snorlax in its sleepy state.

So far, we’ve spotted Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Eevee, Charmander, Bulbasaur, Pichu, and Slowpoke. It seems likely that the Pokemon appearing in this livestream will also be in the new Pokemon Sleep app.

The Pokemon Company

The Snoozing Snorlax livestream is scheduled to run until July 20, 2023, at 12:59AM PT, so there’s plenty of time to enjoy watching Snorlax and friends dreaming their days away.

Longtime fans will remember this isn’t the first time The Pokemon Company has run a lengthy livestream to promote a new game.

In the build-up to the release of Pokemon Sword & Shield, a 24-hour livestream from Glimwood Tangle Forest gave fans their first look at Galarian Ponyta and several returning Pokemon in the game.