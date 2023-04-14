Pokemon Horizons anime just revealed new Terapagos form and it’s adorable

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC Pokemon, Terapagos, just had its new form revealed live on air during an episode of Pokemon Horizons anime.

As fans prepare for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The hidden treasure of Area Zero DLC, images from the most recent anime episode have sent shockwaves through the community.

A baby form of Terapagos, from The Indigo Disk, reared its head for the first time in an interaction on screen.

Terapagos new form revealed in Pokemon Horizons anime

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet layers will explore a new storyline in a two-part DLC later in 2023, including new Legendaries and characters.

One of which, of course, is Terapagos – joining the Paldean Pokedex.

Seen below, the small light-blue turtle is even smaller and cuter in this newly unveiled form – compared to the larger version which had already been shown off.

The Pokemon Company The new Terapagos form was unveiled in Pokemon Horizons anime, on April 14.

That’s not the only angle of Terapagos’ new form, either. Another shot – shared by Twitter user Makio & JRoses – shows its facial features.

One fan said: “It is adorable,” and the vast majority have agreed with that sentiment.

The Pokemon Company Here is another angle of baby Terapagos in Pokemon Horizons.

Another posted: “He’s so cute!!”

This is just the start of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players’ interactions with Terapagos, as the game’s expansion is expected to launch in Winter 2023.

For more information, check out the trailers and everything we know about it so far here.