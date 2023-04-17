Mysterious new Pokemon revealed for Scarlet & Violet DLC

A brand new Pokemon has been revealed for the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC expansion The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

Now that trainers around the world have finished Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and seen everything the Paldea region has to offer, attention is turning towards the two upcoming DLC expansions.

Although the first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC isn’t scheduled to drop until fall 2023, The Pokemon Company has just unveiled one of the brand new Pokemon we’ll be able to meet.

While we don’t have a name for this Pokemon yet, it bears a striking resemblance to the Legendary creature Terapagos, which was revealed for the upcoming DLC expansions back in February 2023.

Could Terapagos be an evolution of this newly-revealed Pokemon? Or maybe it’s an alternate form?

“It is small in stature and not particularly strong, but when push comes to shove, it can crystallize the energy in its body to form a protective shield,” reads a press release from The Pokemon Company.

“Apparently, it can also assume a dormant state when it feels that its life is in danger by pulling its head, limbs, and tail into its shell and making itself look like a jewel.​”

This new Pokemon was also teased in the new Pokemon Horizons anime, which is based in the Paldea region, although there wasn’t much given away so there are plenty of questions to be answered.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC will be split into two expansions: The Teal Mask in fall 2023 and The Indigo Disk in winter 2023.

Considering that Terapagos is the mascot of the second DLC expansion, The Indigo Disk, it could be a while before we find out the truth behind this newly-unveiled Pokemon.