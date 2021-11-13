Pokemon hackers discover way to disable Exp Share in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Hackers have found a way to turn off Exp Share in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl following outrage over the feature being on automatically with no way to disable it.

Exp Share is one of the most useful items in the series as it gives experience points to ‘mon in your Party even when they’ve not been used in battle. Up until Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee in 2018, you could turn it off, but every Nintendo Switch title since has made it so you can’t and the Sinnoh remakes are no different.

Some Trainers were outraged by this, especially since you could disable it in the original 2006 titles. And now, hackers have discovered a way to remove the feature altogether from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Pokemon hackers remove Exp Share from Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

In early November, the Gen IV reimaginings leaked after a retailer broke the November 19, 2021 release date and sold copies early. The game carts were eventually dumped online, making it so that those with a hacked Nintendo Switch or PC emulator could illegally download and play BDSP for free.

Hackers have created a plethora of codes for the illegitimate copies that make every ‘mon in the game Shiny, give the player unlimited Master Balls, and more. And as if that wasn’t enough, they’ve now found out how to disable Exp Share.

We won’t share the exact details here for obvious reasons but it seems as though those with a hacked console or an emulator are able to tailor their Sinnoh experience to exactly how they want with a simple string of code.

Now, if you’re wondering if there’s a way to turn off Exp Share in the legal versions of the game, no, there isn’t. And unless the developer decides to lift the restriction, there never will be.

So for those who hate the feature and only want to level one ‘mon at a time, a way of getting around it is to only have one Pokemon in your Party. Just make sure it’s not defeated or you’ll wipe out.