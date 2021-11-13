In the Sinnoh remakes, Trainers may find themselves running out of Honey while trying to catch rare Pokemon hidden in trees. Here is how to get more Honey in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

The Sinnoh remakes are finally here, and while they contain many new additions to the Gen IV RPGs, Studio ILCA has brought back one of the originals most popular features: Honey Trees.

After trying to spawn a Heracross for the 10th time, players will find themselves in need of more of Honey in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Here is how to get more of the deliciously sweet substance in a few easy steps.

Contents:

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Honey

After unlocking the Honey feature in Floaroma Town, players will quickly find themselves running low on the item after slathering several trees as they progress through the Sinnoh Map.

Honey can’t actually be bought in stores, and it also can’t be found on the map. Thankfully, there is a pretty easy way to stock back up on the precious resource.

Trainers simply need to head back to Floaroma Town and enter the Floaroma Meadows in the north of town. Speak to the NPC that initially gave you the feature in the first place and he will now sell you Honey.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Honey prices

1 Honey: ₽100

₽100 10 Honey: ₽1,000

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Honey Gather Ability

Players that don’t want to spend money have a second option. In Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, there are three Pokemon who can have the Honey Gather Ability.

Characters who have this special feature will have a high chance of picking up Honey after each battle. While it’s a random chance, it’s technically free. The following ‘mon can have the Ability:

Combee

Cutiefly

Ribombee

Realistically speaking, though, unless you get really lucky and spawn a Combee after slathering a tree with Honey, it will take many players a while before they can get the Ability.

So the quickest way to replenish the resource is simply to head back Floaroma Meadows and pony up. Given that it’s a chance of scoring a rare Pokemon early into the game, it’s definitely worth trying.