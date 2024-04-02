Pokemon Go’s forgotten “awesome” feature has to return say fans

A brief but beloved Pokemon Go feature is the subject of discussion, as fans reminisce about one key mechanic, and many are begging for it to return years later.

As another April Fools has come and gone, Pokemon Go players have been looking back at years passed, and many agree that one of Niantic’s ‘April Fool’s Day’ pranks should have just become a permanent feature in the game, or at the very least, an optional cosmetic choice.

A Pokemon Go player called u/JixXBL has shared a post to Reddit, alongside a comment saying, “(April Fools 2018) gone but never forgotten”.

For any fans that missed it the first time around, for April Fool’s Day in 2018, Niantic replaced the 3D model icons in Pokemon Go with traditional 2D sprites akin to those in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, and instead of feeling like they’d been pranked, the community absolutely adored the change.

A lot of the other fans in the comments are just now discovering this was ever even in the game, with plenty throwing their support behind the idea. One comment reads, “This is actually cool. Would be nice if we could switch between this and now.”

Another comment also wants the feature to return, adding, “I genuinely want pixelated sprites in the menus all the time”, before someone else chimes in by saying, “This should be a toggle feature”.

Of course, implementing this wouldn’t be a simple thing, and some comments back this up. One person shares their reasoning behind the features omission, sharing, “Do you realize they don’t do this because the newest gens don’t have these sprites, right? This isn’t a Niantic is screwing moment lol.”

Still, a lot of Pokemon fans did seem to love this year’s April Fool’s Day event, which rewarded any throw starting from a Nice to an Excellent throw, making it ideal for farming experience.