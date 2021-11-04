Pokemon Go trainers made their own PokeStop and it actually works

A TikTok has gone viral showing off one user’s Halloween costume – an actual PokeStop from Pokemon Go, with real Pokeballs to boot.

Pokemon has been a popular franchise to honor on Halloween since the series launched back in 1996. Fans and kids around the globe have made costumes of series star Ash Ketchum, and iconic Pokemon like Charizard and Pikachu.

One TikTok user has gone viral by making a creative Pokemon Go costume that turned them into an actual PokeStop.

Pokemon Go TikTok goes viral

TikTok user imsethwills posted a video of his Halloween outfit where he actually became a Pokemon Go stop. In the outfit, Seth is holding a hand-made PokeStop, which requires another person to spin. The stop then shoots out Poke Balls, just like it would when playing the mobile game.

Advertisement

Once you get the Poke Balls from the stop, you can toss them at his outfit, which is made to replicate a Pokemon encounter with a stuffed animal Pikachu. A Pokeball then overtakes Pikachu and he shakes it around, ending in a successful catch.

The impressive Halloween costume replicates every step of catching Pokemon in Pokemon Go, all the way down to how many stars the quality of the catch has earned trainers.

The TikTok of the outfit has gone viral, notching over 2.4 million views just days since it was posted. Halloween is always full of Pokemon costumes, and this one shines as one of the most impressive as Seth was clearly dedicated to making an outfit honoring the popular mobile game.