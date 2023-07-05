Pokemon Go trainer makes others jealous with ultra-rare Kecleon catch

A Pokemon Go trainer has left others on Reddit jealous after posting screenshots of their ultra-rare Shiny Kecleon catch.

After years of waiting, Kecleon finally made its way into Pokemon Go during Community Day in January 2023.

Since then, however, many have failed to find the green reptile as it only spawns on PokeStops and blends in with its surroundings until it gets startled.

So when a Pokemon Go trainer posted their ultra-rare Shiny Kecleon encounter on the PokemonGo subreddit, others were left jealous.

Ultra Rare Kecleon catch has Pokemon Go trainers jealous

“It finally happened,” user Raynman90 said in their post. Alongside the comment, the user posted a screenshot of the wild spawn as well as the same Shiny Kecleon in their Pokemon bag.

Trainers have taken to the comments with their thoughts on the ultra-rare encounter in the hours since, with many sharing their jealousy for the catch.

“People keep posting shiny kecleon on this sub and I’m still on 2 for 10 for Masterwork Research:WG. it’s been weeks since I last saw one in my area,” one user replied.

Another asked: “You guys are getting kecleons?”

“I was getting them when they were first released. Then maybe 2 randomly. I bet I’ll get some while I’m getting the last of my 10 best buddies,” another commented.

A fourth user replied: “Amazing! So jealous!!!”

It’s unknown whether or not Pokemon Go will feature another event that boosts Kecleon spawns around the world, but many are left hoping that they do.

In the meantime, head over to check out the details of the upcoming 7th Anniversary Party Pokemon Go event.